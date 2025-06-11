Newsom Tells Nation That Trump Is Destroying American Democracy Gov. Gavin Newsom of California called on Americans to stand up to President Trump in a nationally televised address; what is your
opinion of Newsom and his press conference? Newsom "California may be first, but it clearly won’t end here,” Mr. Newsom said, speaking to cameras from a studio in Los Angeles. “Other states are next."
Gov. Gavin Newsom made the case in a televised address Tuesday evening that President Trump’s decision to send military forces to immigration protests in Los Angeles has put the nation at the precipice of authoritarianism.
The California governor urged Americans to stand up to Mr. Trump, calling it a “perilous moment” for democracy and the country’s long-held legal norms.
“California may be first, but it clearly won’t end here,” Mr. Newsom said, speaking to cameras from a studio in Los Angeles. “Other states are next. Democracy is next.”
“Democracy is under assault right before our eyes — the moment we’ve feared has arrived,” he added.
Mr. Newsom spoke on the fifth day of protests in Los Angeles against federal immigration raids that have sent fear and anger through many communities in Southern California. He said Mr. Trump had “inflamed a combustible situation” by taking over California’s National Guard, and by calling up 4,000 troops and 700 Marines.
Goddamn communist pig Governor Newsom, who was recalled and then illegally with manipulation because that’s what the Democrats do they’re criminals got back into the statehood as governor. He’s a fucking scumbag. I want him the fuck out and all the Democrats in this country are ever gonna do is try to destroy the United States they’re communist pigs and he’s the biggest pig. He was raised in and educated by the world, economic forum. Those are the globalist That are trying to destroy our government so they can have a world new government what they call the New World order fuck him and fuck all the Democrats. They’re trying to destroy our country. They lost the election. We don’t want them. We don’t want their tranny ideologies. They woke shit. We want them to fuck out of our lives in every Democrats state BLM and antifa and all the criminal element of our country was allowed in to do whatever the fuck they want and never prosecuted. They burn cities and they killed people and not one of them was prosecuted as I’m concerned Governor Newsom for treason.
Newscum is a WEF tool. This moron wouldn't know democracy if it smacked him upside the head. Anyone with a brain can see Trump is just doing his job, trying to deport the criminals that slithered over the border during the previous administration and attempting to keep the federal workers safe so they can do the job we the people asked them to do. No one wants criminals & gang members causing destruction & sucking up taxpayer resources.