Newsweek & online betting now say Biden is defeating Trump so of course, I have to respond & here are my 6 points: 1)Newsweek openly lies & this is a deception 2)Biden cannot find his dentures &
his depends on a given day & word is they must inject him to come out so how could he defeat 45 3) Trump's continued praise of the Birx/Fauci led COVID lockdowns that failed & Malone Bourla Bancel
Sahin, Kariko, Weissman et al. mRNA technology gene-based mRNA vaccine is a huge problem for the lockdowns failed and actually killed and mRNA vaccine was ineffective near day one and actually killed and kills 4)do not underestimate Biden electorally and in pulling it off 5) do not underestimate the effect of Bobby Kennedy Jr. in this especially as he is standing against the COVID vaccines etc. enough so that he will put 45 under pressure and 6)do not underestimate the voter fraud and mail-ins.
Do not believe the polls.
POTUS Trump (45) has 4 KEY issues in his lap that makes it near impossible to lose but it can happen depending on what the frat boys and girls around him advise him to do or not do:
1)the border is open and millions have and are pouring in…illegals that among them are rapists, terrorists, murderers, jihadists etc. Americans want safety and they want the wall…a real wall…this is his issue…they want border closed and all illegals deported…all
2)the cost of living is very high and Americans are hurting
3)Biden is senile or near there…dementia…
4)the fraud PCR manufactured (false-positive) asymptomatic spread lie of a non COVID pandemic hurt Americans badly especially the deaths from lockdowns and the deadly mRNA vaccine…how they were treated medically by hospitals etc. 45 has to stand against the vaccines openly…remember, in the first election he lost 2020, he did not even yet have the fallout from the vaccines to contend with…now he does…the polls may be right…early yet right. 45 must promise to examine and reverse LIABILITY PROTECTION under the PREP Act, retroactive, must promise to consider a victim compensation fund for all hurt from lockdowns and the vaccine. Must promise to go back and hold accountable, his administration and Biden’s, all who did wrong in COVID, especially our medical doctors. But he must stand up against the vaccines. He must promise the death penalty if COVID crimes rise to it and declared by the judges.
I don't believe these polls. I think they are using the propaganda of winning polls so they can cheat and not have the results be questioned. To me. it's actually a clear signal that they plan to cheat.
You're right, newsweek lies...
The media is pushing the nonsense that Trump will be convicted of a crime before the election.
One of the biggest problems with that is that he committed no crimes.
The crimes we are seeing are by those who are violating the Constitution in order to take Trump and his supporters out...
Trump isn't praising the lockdowns or mandates, in fact the opposite is true:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1MVBB3EuV4 TRUMP blasts Democrats for efforts to bring back COVID mandates ahead of 2024
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/110979968873429026
To every COVID tyrant who wants to take away our Freedom, hear these words—WE WILL NOT COMPLY!
I say this every single day, we are witnessing the largest mass treason event in human history!
Polls for the most part are complete garbage, but if any are close to realistic they have have to be done using LIKELY VOTERS, not just registered voters:
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2024/04/democrats_plan_to_kneecap_trump_s_candidacy.html
Donald Trump holds a 1 point advantage over President Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential election in the RealClearPolitics polling average.
Many of these polls oversample Democrats. Most survey registered voters or whoever answers the phone when the pollster calls.
Rasmussen Reports surveys U.S. likely voters, those who actually cast votes, and they show Trump with an 8 point lead. They also found little impact from
third party candidates such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Jill Stein, or Cornell West.
The deep state, swamp, blob, ruling class, establishment, uni-party, or whatever is today’s term de jour for the permanent administrative state has been pulling out all the stops to vanquish Trump.
The main issues in this race are the border and the economy, covid is a distant 20th on that list.
Right now we all have to focus on getting the traitors out of our government, and that means defeating o'biden and his swamp creatures. We need to focus on the rising poverty, sinking real wages, hyper inflation, dei and wars popping up all over the planet.
THE MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE AND LITERALLY THE 5TH BRANCH OF GOVERNMENT, RIGHT BEHIND THE 3 CORRUPT BRANCHES AND THE FOURTH BRANCH WHICH IS THE UNDERLYING BUREAUCRACY, WHICH BIDEN IS NOW TRYING TO CODIFY!
I COULD GO ON FOR DAYS ABOUT THIS B.S....