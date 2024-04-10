Sahin, Kariko, Weissman et al. mRNA technology gene-based mRNA vaccine is a huge problem for the lockdowns failed and actually killed and mRNA vaccine was ineffective near day one and actually killed and kills 4)do not underestimate Biden electorally and in pulling it off 5) do not underestimate the effect of Bobby Kennedy Jr. in this especially as he is standing against the COVID vaccines etc. enough so that he will put 45 under pressure and 6)do not underestimate the voter fraud and mail-ins.

Do not believe the polls.

POTUS Trump (45) has 4 KEY issues in his lap that makes it near impossible to lose but it can happen depending on what the frat boys and girls around him advise him to do or not do:

1)the border is open and millions have and are pouring in…illegals that among them are rapists, terrorists, murderers, jihadists etc. Americans want safety and they want the wall…a real wall…this is his issue…they want border closed and all illegals deported…all

2)the cost of living is very high and Americans are hurting

3)Biden is senile or near there…dementia…

4)the fraud PCR manufactured (false-positive) asymptomatic spread lie of a non COVID pandemic hurt Americans badly especially the deaths from lockdowns and the deadly mRNA vaccine…how they were treated medically by hospitals etc. 45 has to stand against the vaccines openly…remember, in the first election he lost 2020, he did not even yet have the fallout from the vaccines to contend with…now he does…the polls may be right…early yet right. 45 must promise to examine and reverse LIABILITY PROTECTION under the PREP Act, retroactive, must promise to consider a victim compensation fund for all hurt from lockdowns and the vaccine. Must promise to go back and hold accountable, his administration and Biden’s, all who did wrong in COVID, especially our medical doctors. But he must stand up against the vaccines. He must promise the death penalty if COVID crimes rise to it and declared by the judges.