‘Former President Donald Trump's chances of winning the 2024 election do not appear to have been significantly affected by the guilty verdict in his hush money trial, according to polls.

A New York City jury on May 30 found Trump guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in an attempt to conceal hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.’

Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, denied any wrongdoing. He claims the trial was "rigged" and the case an attempt to stop him from winning in November against President Joe Biden.

While there were some polls that indicate Trump has been harmed by his felony conviction in the close race, there have also been more recent surveys that indicate the trial has not severely damaged his White House hopes.’

Maher hammering Biden on border disaster:

Bill Maher and his panel torch Biden for his immigration policies. He asks the panel 'How many is too many?': BM: "We will put a cap of 2500 now, asylum seekers coming in. If it passes 2500, then we automatically close the border. When it goes down to 1500, then we resume standard asylum procedures. It's like surge pricing with Uber. It's a bizarre scheme. But now it looks like this is his last minute before the election Hail Mary pass, and it's not going to succeed.

Matt Welch: "He did this knowing that it's going to be declared invalid by the courts. Abigail Shrier: "It's an admission that he could've done it the whole time, and he didn't. You broke it, you bought it, it's on him." BM: "Since January 2021 more than 9 million migrants have entered. That's more than the number of people who live in Nicaragua. He let in all of Nicaragua.

The question that the Democrats don't seem to be able to have the balls to answer: How many is too many? Infinity is the answer. If you don't give that answer, you're a racist. That's their essential problem with this issue." AS: "Yuma AZ, where the hospitals were so overrun that American sick people could not use the hospitals. This is a problem. It's chaos. Biden campaigned on reversing Trump's policy on the border. He reversed it. Now he's stuck with the consequences." I know Biden has a bad memory, but he can't expect the American people to forget 4 years of calling Trump's border policies and wall racist + 4 years of tearing down Trump's border policies for more 'migrant friendly' policies.