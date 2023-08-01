KJ Hamler diagnosed with pericarditis; Broncos will waive him with NFI designation

https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/kj-hamler-diagnosed-with-pericarditis-broncos-will-waive-him-with-nfi-designation

‘It has been an awful day for the Broncos receivers room.

Not long after Tim Patrick was carted off with a non-contact injury to his lower left leg that the team fears is a torn Achilles, KJ Hamler announced he was diagnosed with pericarditis. He will step away from football to treat the mild heart irritation, and the Broncos will waive him with a non-football illness designation, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Hamler is expected to be cleared for football activities sometime in a few weeks, and the procedural move will allow for his return this season. The Broncos are keeping the door open for Hamler to rejoin them, per Klis.

“After feeling some chest pains while working out on the break before camp starter, I got everything checked out and was diagnosed with mild heart irritation, called pericarditis,” Hamler wrote on Instagram. “I’ve got a great treatment plan with medicine and am taking a quick break to get this all taken care of so I can get back to doing what I love. I will be back on the field — better and stronger than ever — as soon as possible this season! I feel great physically and this is very frustrating for me to deal with. I know most of you have heard of or know of my story and these past few years what I’ve been going through on and off the field.

“It’s tough to deal with this when I was ready for a breakout year, but adversity is nothing new to me.’