NFL players be warned! Damar Hamlin was not a one-off, many of you are vaccine injured with 'silent' myocardits/pericarditis (e.g. BRONCOS KJ Hamler) from fraud lethal mRNA technology based gene
injection; you could die on the field! KJ Hamler announced he was diagnosed with pericarditis. He will step away from football to treat the mild heart irritation, and the Broncos will now waive him
KJ Hamler diagnosed with pericarditis; Broncos will waive him with NFI designation
https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/kj-hamler-diagnosed-with-pericarditis-broncos-will-waive-him-with-nfi-designation
‘It has been an awful day for the Broncos receivers room.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Not long after Tim Patrick was carted off with a non-contact injury to his lower left leg that the team fears is a torn Achilles, KJ Hamler announced he was diagnosed with pericarditis. He will step away from football to treat the mild heart irritation, and the Broncos will waive him with a non-football illness designation, Mike Klis of 9News reports.
Hamler is expected to be cleared for football activities sometime in a few weeks, and the procedural move will allow for his return this season. The Broncos are keeping the door open for Hamler to rejoin them, per Klis.
“After feeling some chest pains while working out on the break before camp starter, I got everything checked out and was diagnosed with mild heart irritation, called pericarditis,” Hamler wrote on Instagram. “I’ve got a great treatment plan with medicine and am taking a quick break to get this all taken care of so I can get back to doing what I love. I will be back on the field — better and stronger than ever — as soon as possible this season! I feel great physically and this is very frustrating for me to deal with. I know most of you have heard of or know of my story and these past few years what I’ve been going through on and off the field.
“It’s tough to deal with this when I was ready for a breakout year, but adversity is nothing new to me.’
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Do people really believe this phenomenon will just disappear rather than accelerate? We can hope for the best, but all indications are we will see more and more of this.
How many recognize that Bronny James' *teammate* ALSO had a sudden death episode (*last* summer) and needed an ICD??
https://www.sportingnews.com/us/ncaa-basketball/news/vincent-iwuchukwu-bronny-james-usc-cardiac-arrest/wuss2s4y3vtpccs2cyhntki7
Hard to keep denying the obvious as a "one-off".
diagnosed with mild heart irritation, called pericarditis, This diagnosis is telling him that he has 2 to 5 yrs left unless E gets a transplant. That’s the elephant 🐘 in the room