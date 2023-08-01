Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Cristobal Alvarado's avatar
Cristobal Alvarado
Aug 1, 2023

Do people really believe this phenomenon will just disappear rather than accelerate? We can hope for the best, but all indications are we will see more and more of this.

How many recognize that Bronny James' *teammate* ALSO had a sudden death episode (*last* summer) and needed an ICD??

https://www.sportingnews.com/us/ncaa-basketball/news/vincent-iwuchukwu-bronny-james-usc-cardiac-arrest/wuss2s4y3vtpccs2cyhntki7

Hard to keep denying the obvious as a "one-off".

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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
Aug 1, 2023

diagnosed with mild heart irritation, called pericarditis, This diagnosis is telling him that he has 2 to 5 yrs left unless E gets a transplant. That’s the elephant 🐘 in the room

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