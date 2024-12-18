NFL's great Deion Sanders (Neon Deion): ‘I Have Full Trust in Jesus!’: Deion Sanders Facing Possible Foot Amputation Due to Blood Clots'; I wrote prior DO NOT disregard the potential role of mRNA gene
technology based (Malone, Kariko, Weissman et al.) COVID injections in his ongoing battles with blood clots etc.; sad to say, but Deion who stood for the shots, may have been harmed (deceived)!
IMO, it’s the vaccine. You prove it is not! He pushed the shots big time.
‘NFL legend Deion Sanders is facing a new challenge, but he says he has “full faith in Jesus” as doctors consult with him on the amputation of his left foot due to “life-threatening blood clots.”
The Pro Football Hall of Famer and eight-time Pro Bowler, who is currently the head coach for the University of Colorado Boulder Buffaloes, has been dealing with these blood flow issues for several years. And last year, he suffered the amputation of several toes on his left foot over the medical condition.
During his first amputation, Sanders told fans he was “thankful for GOD” for getting him through the frightening times.’
“One thing about this vaccination, it preserves life. I want a chance to win. I want a chance to dominate. I want a chance to take this university and these young men and women to another level. How am I going to do that if I’m not here?”
Sanders can be criticized for various things (like his insistence on being called “Coach“). He can’t be criticized on this; he’s using his platform and his voice in an effort to save lives.
“Life is everything, you can’t win if you ain’t in,” Sanders said. “Think about that.”
Some will say that Sanders should stick to sports or that no one will or should listen to him or whatever. However, if he persuades only one person who is on the fence about the vaccine to get it, it’s well worth his time to say the words and to welcome the flak from those who don’t want to get vaccinated and don’t want anyone else to get vaccinated, either.’
I certainly hope his foot can be saved.
But considering his efforts to impose on others his decision to get covid jabs, I believe he has a moral obligation to publicly question whether his decision resulted in the blood clots leading to his amputation of toes and likely near future foot amputation. It doesn't seem possible he could be unaware of the high probability. At least at this point.
Was he paid to promote the poisoning covid jabs aka "clot shots" ?
In 2021 I sincerely believed that people would wake up when we had corpses on the table and millions of injuries, - My God how naive I was! I hadn't taken into account that they would just invent bogus explanations for the clotting, the heart attacks and the cancer. My sister is severely injured but thinks it's completely normal to suddenly get three serious conditions after having been injected.