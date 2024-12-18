IMO, it’s the vaccine. You prove it is not! He pushed the shots big time.

‘NFL legend Deion Sanders is facing a new challenge, but he says he has “full faith in Jesus” as doctors consult with him on the amputation of his left foot due to “life-threatening blood clots.”

The Pro Football Hall of Famer and eight-time Pro Bowler, who is currently the head coach for the University of Colorado Boulder Buffaloes, has been dealing with these blood flow issues for several years. And last year, he suffered the amputation of several toes on his left foot over the medical condition.

During his first amputation, Sanders told fans he was “thankful for GOD” for getting him through the frightening times.’

“One thing about this vaccination, it preserves life. I want a chance to win. I want a chance to dominate. I want a chance to take this university and these young men and women to another level. How am I going to do that if I’m not here?”

Sanders can be criticized for various things (like his insistence on being called “Coach“). He can’t be criticized on this; he’s using his platform and his voice in an effort to save lives.

“Life is everything, you can’t win if you ain’t in,” Sanders said. “Think about that.”

Some will say that Sanders should stick to sports or that no one will or should listen to him or whatever. However, if he persuades only one person who is on the fence about the vaccine to get it, it’s well worth his time to say the words and to welcome the flak from those who don’t want to get vaccinated and don’t want anyone else to get vaccinated, either.’