praises Nick!
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praises Nick!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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At the risk of sounding paranoid, I think it bears considering that RFK,Jr. is in maybe the most dangerous position he could be in and could be feeling a bit paranoid, himself. He might believe that his father and uncle were assassinated for trying to oppose vested interests in the status quo and few interests are, or ever have been, more vested than those of the Medico/Pharma machine and their current status quo. Regulatory capture has castrated virtually all government agencies that were instituted to protect the interests and health of patients in America. The doubling down of their lies from the pharmaceutical industry and the parroting of those same lies and the abandonment of honest journalism by legacy media are evidence enough that he, we and anyone interested in truth in the medical realm are up a against a juggernaut of opposition. The amount of money at stake is mind boggling and as that figure grows the likelihood of murder does so exponentially.
RFK Jr. afraid to rock the boat.
He knows better.