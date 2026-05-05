Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
3hEdited

Whole lotta truth in Irving's words - truth that I'm well aware of. Just three examples of many:

1. If bombing Venezuela was truly about "drugs", then why don't we bomb China with its fentanyl?

Answer: Venezuela was NEVER about "drugs" - drugs was just a good cover story to make people rally, chant, and wrap themselves in the flag. Venezuela was ALL about oil, PMs and natural resources. "Trump's & Pals" bank accounts became gorged on the Venezuela move.

2. If Trump *truly* cared about us, then he'd go after and take out the criminals that inflicted the COVID Crime upon our nation and the world, he'd go after and take out the Epstein pedophiles, he'd go after and take out the financial terrorists in the banks, in the Fed and on Wall Street. Instead: *NOTHING!!*

3. If Trump *truly* cared about us then he would NEVER have invaded Iran -- an action that is at the initial stages in terms of the destruction that it will cause here and around the world. We the people did not want that war. Isn't Trump supposed to represent the will of the PEOPLE???

Have no fear, this is all gonna bite Trump's rump *hard* - he won't emerge from this unscathed.

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Paul Frohlich's avatar
Paul Frohlich
4h

America is not fighting Iranian people only fanatical Islamist terorrists treating woman as their farm animals

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