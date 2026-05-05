Nicholas Irving (elite US army sniper) on US vs Iran War, Israel, Oil Control Combat Mindset (Full Interview); 'you involved in this MAGA politics, conniving evil people by nature, don't give a fuck
about your neighbor, they show who they really are...its all about left or right, you are a Republican fuck you, you are a Democrat fuck you, they hate each other; life sucks so I got to go step on
these people now’…
‘don’t thank me for my service, we went over for a lie and we about to do it again and kill a bunch of people doing it’.
'Trump’s children children children will be set for life by the time he leaves office but all those following Trump, if 1/10 trickles down to you, at the end of the day it is him and his friends who are going to benefit’…'that bunker beneath the ballroom ain’t for you and me, MAGA won’t get the invite, you and me won’t get that invite’…'if we were getting bombed in USA, at what point in time would you tap out and say you are done, thing is you won’t, so you think Iran is any different? no way, you can bomb them to death, their kids kids will fight us, we only breeding future terrorists’.
Lots of what he says is true.
He asks ‘why don’t we go bomb China etc. as to the fentanyl that kills Americans…? why Iran? It has nothing to do with people killing us, it is about their oil, we want it…we just trying to take something that is not ours…and he is right, despite how much we have bombed, they still hitting us.’ ‘These people will not easily give up’ Irving says…and I agree, this is a spiritual thing for them, a religious war, a religious thing for them, a holy war’…’there is no quit in them, it is a holy war’. ‘this is a people who under no circumstances will quit, will never bend a knee’…
‘why would you go join the military now, go sacrifice your life for politicians to go get rich taking other people oil and stuff…we not doing this to save America, has nothing to do about that, has only to do with oil, Iran’s and other people’s oil’
‘don’t thank me for my service, we went over for a lie and we about to do it again and kill a bunch of people doing it’.
I really appreciate this guy…listen to this full interview…you may not agree on all, as well as you may…or not…but I listen to everything…this is how I learn…
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Whole lotta truth in Irving's words - truth that I'm well aware of. Just three examples of many:
1. If bombing Venezuela was truly about "drugs", then why don't we bomb China with its fentanyl?
Answer: Venezuela was NEVER about "drugs" - drugs was just a good cover story to make people rally, chant, and wrap themselves in the flag. Venezuela was ALL about oil, PMs and natural resources. "Trump's & Pals" bank accounts became gorged on the Venezuela move.
2. If Trump *truly* cared about us, then he'd go after and take out the criminals that inflicted the COVID Crime upon our nation and the world, he'd go after and take out the Epstein pedophiles, he'd go after and take out the financial terrorists in the banks, in the Fed and on Wall Street. Instead: *NOTHING!!*
3. If Trump *truly* cared about us then he would NEVER have invaded Iran -- an action that is at the initial stages in terms of the destruction that it will cause here and around the world. We the people did not want that war. Isn't Trump supposed to represent the will of the PEOPLE???
Have no fear, this is all gonna bite Trump's rump *hard* - he won't emerge from this unscathed.
America is not fighting Iranian people only fanatical Islamist terorrists treating woman as their farm animals