these people now’…

‘don’t thank me for my service, we went over for a lie and we about to do it again and kill a bunch of people doing it’.

'Trump’s children children children will be set for life by the time he leaves office but all those following Trump, if 1/10 trickles down to you, at the end of the day it is him and his friends who are going to benefit’…'that bunker beneath the ballroom ain’t for you and me, MAGA won’t get the invite, you and me won’t get that invite’…'if we were getting bombed in USA, at what point in time would you tap out and say you are done, thing is you won’t, so you think Iran is any different? no way, you can bomb them to death, their kids kids will fight us, we only breeding future terrorists’.

Lots of what he says is true.

He asks ‘why don’t we go bomb China etc. as to the fentanyl that kills Americans…? why Iran? It has nothing to do with people killing us, it is about their oil, we want it…we just trying to take something that is not ours…and he is right, despite how much we have bombed, they still hitting us.’ ‘These people will not easily give up’ Irving says…and I agree, this is a spiritual thing for them, a religious war, a religious thing for them, a holy war’…’there is no quit in them, it is a holy war’. ‘this is a people who under no circumstances will quit, will never bend a knee’…

‘why would you go join the military now, go sacrifice your life for politicians to go get rich taking other people oil and stuff…we not doing this to save America, has nothing to do about that, has only to do with oil, Iran’s and other people’s oil’

‘don’t thank me for my service, we went over for a lie and we about to do it again and kill a bunch of people doing it’.

I really appreciate this guy…listen to this full interview…you may not agree on all, as well as you may…or not…but I listen to everything…this is how I learn…