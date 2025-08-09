Nick Fuentes goes off on Tucker Carlson for saying he's a Weird Kid in his Mom's Basement from Chicago; boy oh boy, this summer will be very nice, entertaining, we will have not one dull moment with
these love birds...they sure do love each other...this Fuentes is very feisty and voracious, he is going after Owen and Carlson...again, I say, we are going to enjoy this summer
Nick Fuentes goes off on Tucker Carlson for saying he's a Weird Kid in his Mom's Basement from Chicago.
KaizerRev on X: "Nick Fuentes goes off on Tucker Carlson for saying he's a Weird Kid in his Mom's Basement from Chicago. https://t.co/l7ZTJMy1bc" / X
KaizerRev on X: "Nick Fuentes goes off on Tucker Carlson for saying he's a Weird Kid in his Mom's Basement from Chicago. https://t.co/l7ZTJMy1bc" / X
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.