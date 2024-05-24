Nicki Minaj cousin's balls began swelling and exploded after taking the COVID mRNA vaccine; when she reported this out of concern for black men, she was attacked; but she was SAGE, prescient, truth
teller, balls whisperer...do not forget Nicki...she stood tall and rose out of the attacks...not a fan but I grew to admire her; what she said EARLY helped clue us in, she was BRAVE, praise for Nicki
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Relatedly:
Nikki Minaj Speaks About Big Tech Cancel Culture!!
The Wayne Dupree Podcast Rumble Channel
Published September 16, 2021
https://rumble.com/vml4u9-nikki-minaj-speaks-about-big-tech-cancel-culture.html
TRANSCRIBER'S NOTE: A transcription is posted in the description of this brief promotional video for the podcast, but I found that it missed a few words here and there, so here is my transcript. Minaj's voice and delivery are extraordinary.
TRANSCRIPT
MINAJ: You can't speak for the fear of the mob attacking you. If that doesn't give you chills up and down your fu#king spine! This is scary!
You should be able to ask questions about anything you're putting inside your body. We can — we ask a bunch of questions about, about the most simple thing. Oh, bitch, how that, how that glue work? Do that glue, do that glue really um, keep the wig down? For how many hours? Oh cuz if I go in the pool and if I started [inaudible] bitch and— But you can't just innocently ask a question about something going in your body?
Do y'all realize that I remember going to China and they were telling us, you know, you cannot speak out against, um, you know, the people in power there, etcetera, and I remember all of us thinking, okay, well, you know, we understand and we respect the laws here and, you know, that it's so different where we live.
But don't y'all see what's fu#king happening? Don't y'all see that we are living now in that time where people will turn their back on you for not agreeing? But people will isolate you if you simply speak and ask a question.
1:45
[END OF CLIP]
The same thing is currently happening to my cousin after his (5th) booster & he’s completely deaf 😬. But he’s getting that next booster with his wife cause I’m the crazy 🤪 one