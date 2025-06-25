Photo off of McCullough and FOCAL’s stack.

Five Studies Link Aluminum Vaccine Adjuvants to Asthma, Autism, and SIDS

‘As the new U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) administration launches its long-overdue investigation into childhood hyper-vaccination—flagged as a potential driver of the chronic disease epidemic in the MAHA Report—a large body of peer-reviewed science already makes the case clear:

Hyper-vaccination is a likely culprit—and at the center of the evidence is a well-documented neurotoxin: aluminum.

Association Between Aluminum Exposure From Vaccines And Persistent Asthma

The CDC-funded study titled, Association Between Aluminum Exposure From Vaccines Before Age 24 Months and Persistent Asthma at Age 24 to 59 Months, published in the journal Academic Pediatrics, analyzed data from 326,991 children in the Vaccine Safety Datalink.

Researchers calculated cumulative aluminum exposure from vaccines before 24 months of age and assessed its association with persistent asthma diagnosed between ages 2 and 5. Key covariates were adjusted, including sex, race, eczema, prematurity, medical complexity, and healthcare utilization.

Strong dose-dependent relationship: Each additional 1 mg of vaccine-derived aluminum increased the risk of persistent asthma by: +26% in children with eczema (aHR 1.26; 95% CI: 1.07–1.49) +19% in children without eczema (aHR 1.19; 95% CI: 1.14–1.25)

Children receiving more than 3.0 mg of aluminum had significantly higher asthma risk compared to those receiving ≤3.0 mg: +61% in children with eczema (aHR 1.61; 95% CI: 1.04–2.48) +36% in children without eczema (aHR 1.36; 95% CI: 1.21–1.53)

The association held across multiple sensitivity analyses, including when excluding extreme exposures and limiting to fully vaccinated children.

Peak aluminum exposures occurred during 2-month well-child visits, and even a single-day aluminum load was linked to elevated asthma risk: In children without eczema, a 0.05 mg/kg increase in aluminum on a single day was associated with a 6% increased risk of persistent asthma (aHR 1.06; 95% CI: 1.03–1.10)

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Brain tissue analyses, population-level data, and experimental evidence indicate neurotoxin aluminum vaccine adjuvants are strongly linked to autism.

Boretti: Aluminum adjuvants in vaccines is a plausible explanation for autism based on ecological studies, animal models, brain tissue analysis, and biological mechanisms.

Tomljenovic & Shaw: A strong correlation (r=0.92, p<0.0001) exists between increased aluminum adjuvant exposure and the rise in ASD prevalence over two decades.

Mold et al: Found extraordinarily high aluminum levels in autistic brains, embedded in neurons, immune cells, and brain tissue.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A study by Goldman and Cheng proposes a biologically plausible mechanism linking aluminum vaccine excipients to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS):

In early infancy, CYP450 detoxification enzymes are underdeveloped, impairing the infant’s ability to metabolize and eliminate vaccine excipients such as aluminum. The immune activation triggered by vaccination releases inflammatory cytokines, which further suppress these detox pathways. This creates a scenario in which toxic compounds and inflammatory byproducts accumulate in the infant’s system. In susceptible infants, this toxic overload may interfere with brainstem regulation of respiration—particularly the serotonin (5-HT) system, which is known to be abnormal in a majority of SIDS cases. The resulting disruption in respiratory control during sleep could lead to fatal apnea.

According to Physicians for Informed Consent, up to 22 doses of aluminum-containing vaccines are administered from birth to 18 years of age:

Hepatitis B (HepB)

Diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (whooping cough) (DTaP and Tdap)

Haemophilus influenzae type b (PedvaxHIB)

Pneumococcal (PCV)

Hepatitis A (HepA)

Human papillomavirus (HPV)

Meningococcal B (MenB)

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recognizes aluminum as a known neurotoxin and the FDA has previously warned about the risks of aluminum toxicity in infants and children.

Given the existing body of evidence, initiating the removal of aluminum from childhood vaccines is a prudent and necessary step toward reversing the chronic disease epidemic.’

