Nicole Shanahan who was RFK Jr. (Bobby Jr.) running mate (VPOTUS) when he was a Presidential candidate, has remained seriously averse to Casey Means as America's Surgeon General (SG); why has RFK Jr.
pushed this nomination this much when someone like his VPOTUS running mate seems to be on the side of NO EFF in WAY! Why has RFK Jr. pushed this person onto Trump? Credentials are sub-optimal
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So how come RFK Jr. is pushing this so hard? what is the value added of her? I can see none! What does Ms. Shanahan know that RFK Jr. does not? Why must they do these things to repeatedly embarrass and damage Trump?
I agree with Shanahan, this is among the worst candidates for SG role. I would revert back to the prior COVID inept clown nominee Dr. Janette Nesheiwat…moreover, there is concern about the brother of Ms. Means…so please RFK Jr., do not embarrass POTUS Trump, please withdraw the means nomination. She is uniquely unqualified for the SG role!
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That tweet by Shanahan is almost a year ago. I don't know that she still feels that way. I haven't heard anything from her lately.
However, you seem to keep thinking Trump has no say in this. How do you know it's not Trump pushing this person on RFK? I've seen both of the Means at events with Trump. I'm strongly suspecting that Trump is the one pushing for this.
You need to stop thinking Trump is so innocent, Doc. He is far from it.
It also appears to me, from information publicly available about Mears, that she is an inexplicable candidate for the job.
However, considering the unrelenting hostility RFK Jr receives from all sides, he may seek to have a friendly, loyal deputy of sorts, willing to channel his longtime goals, put in place as Surgeon General.
Is there any indication she may be willing to cause an uproar over the mRNA platform if she were to be confirmed? If so, it would be worth having her there, even if temporarily.
I'm fully opposed to her using the position to advertise and push her personal business interests (which seem sketchy), though.