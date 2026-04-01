Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Margaret Shattuck's avatar
Margaret Shattuck
5d

That tweet by Shanahan is almost a year ago. I don't know that she still feels that way. I haven't heard anything from her lately.

However, you seem to keep thinking Trump has no say in this. How do you know it's not Trump pushing this person on RFK? I've seen both of the Means at events with Trump. I'm strongly suspecting that Trump is the one pushing for this.

You need to stop thinking Trump is so innocent, Doc. He is far from it.

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6 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
5d

It also appears to me, from information publicly available about Mears, that she is an inexplicable candidate for the job.

However, considering the unrelenting hostility RFK Jr receives from all sides, he may seek to have a friendly, loyal deputy of sorts, willing to channel his longtime goals, put in place as Surgeon General.

Is there any indication she may be willing to cause an uproar over the mRNA platform if she were to be confirmed? If so, it would be worth having her there, even if temporarily.

I'm fully opposed to her using the position to advertise and push her personal business interests (which seem sketchy), though.

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