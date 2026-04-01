Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

RESOLVX HEALTH

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

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So how come RFK Jr. is pushing this so hard? what is the value added of her? I can see none! What does Ms. Shanahan know that RFK Jr. does not? Why must they do these things to repeatedly embarrass and damage Trump?

I agree with Shanahan, this is among the worst candidates for SG role. I would revert back to the prior COVID inept clown nominee Dr. Janette Nesheiwat…moreover, there is concern about the brother of Ms. Means…so please RFK Jr., do not embarrass POTUS Trump, please withdraw the means nomination. She is uniquely unqualified for the SG role!

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

RESOLVX HEALTH

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com