Nicole Shanahan who was RFK Jr. (Bobby Jr.) running mate (VPOTUS) when he was a Presidential candidate, remained seriously averse to Casey Means as America's Surgeon General (SG); why did RFK Jr.
push this nomination that much when someone like his VPOTUS running mate seemed to be on the side of NO EFF in WAY! Why did RFK Jr. push this person onto Trump? Credentials were sub-optimal
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So how come RFK Jr. pushed this so hard? what was the value added of her? I saw none for Means! just sycophancy. What dis Ms. Shanahan know that RFK Jr. did not? Why must they do these things to repeatedly embarrass and damage Trump?
I agreed with Shanahan, this was among the worst candidates for SG role. I would have reverted back to the prior COVID inept clown nominee Dr. Janette Nesheiwat…moreover, there remains concern about the brother of Ms. Means…so please RFK Jr., do not embarrass POTUS Trump, please withdraw the means nomination. She is was uniquely unqualified for the SG role!
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