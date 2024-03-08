Nikki Haley suspends campaign and won't endorse Trump? Look, lady, get to hell out and take your damn neocon bullshit war mongering ball with you and don't come back! No job for you!
America dodged a bullet ignoring this ding dong for it would have been war after war and sell out to special interests...this is Cheney, Rumsfeld, Bush in a skirt or I should say pants. Get out!
Dangerous. I swear, I will vote Biden before her. Crazy as that sounds. I at least know the madness in my face, this is Medusa in spades.
After Trump's landslide victories and Haley's pathetic showing, she has the nerve to say Trump needs to "earn" the votes of her supporters. News flash for Nikki: The votes of RINOs and Dems will never be cast for Trump. Don't expect him to grovel for them. Never happen.
She sold her soul to Satan for a few pieces of silver and a lust for power. She is now blinded. She was never a “true Christian”.
Without God, it is so easy for Satan to get one’s soul. When death comes those souls will burn forever in the Eternal Lake of Fire. It is written….
Read your Bible and God will speak to your heart.,Many don’t believe because they have not asked God into their heart. They will believe at death, when they see God, and it will be too late. Nikki is now lost along with her political allies. An eternity without God and peace for many.