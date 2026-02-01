Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
3hEdited

We have *LOTS* to be concerned about!! Why is that the case?

When the COVID Crime was taking place, I repeatedly stated that we would survive and win **AS LONG AS** the criminal perpetrators were dealt with, i.e., they'd be taken out of circulation. That action was *imperative* because if they remained free they'd be back again and again to finish the job.

THAT'S why we have *LOTS* to be concerned about. Under Biden, Trump & Gang, **NOT A SINGLE** COVID or Bankster Fat Rat criminal has been taken out - NOT ONE. Quite the opposite - they are protected and served like never before. That means that they remain free to use their near-limitless resources to come after us, again and again, until the job is finished.

It's 100% guaranteed to happen. Time was all they needed (because they have all other resources) and that time has been granted to them, courtesy of the US government - Red or Blue.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
3h

https://palexander.substack.com/p/nipah-virus-i-am-writing-something

Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture