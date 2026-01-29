stand by…they saying now NIPAH spooking the world and Trump administration is on the case…well now we know for sure we are fucked given term 1.0 COVID response was a pure failure, failed OWS lockdowns and mRNA deadly vaccine, and the clowns at HHS, FDA, CDC, NIH now Trump 2.0 are no better and even more inept than the idiots in Trump term 1.0 agencies who were placed there to hurt him, and now placed there to advance and maintain mRNA vaccine by Malone and Bourla and Pfizer et al…see The Outlaw Josie Wales…yikes my arthritis fingers again, I meant Susie Wales…we be fucked if NIPAH really posed a real threat to USA…fucked I tell you for between a lawyer leading HHS and the duplicitous fork tonged clowns at NIH and FDA, we better off bringing the ding dongs Redfield, Birx and Fauci and Hahn, even blockhead dimwit Rochelle and clueless dolt Ashish…to handle a NIPAH risk…if it ever gets there…today I say no risk…this is fear porn as usual…maybe to be used as a political tool. maybe ‘well-meaning’ people in these labs and agencies in USA may juice this up, isolate and gin up a gain-of-function NIPAH…? to hamper the coming elections as they did Trump 1.0 to great success?

Maybe it is time to go get all the toilet paper and masks and paper towels and soap et al. you can get before the Chinese in your neighborhoods make a run at it…ssshhh, they not know yet!

Standby I will put out something…

Trump administration on alert as deadly virus with no cure sparks COVID-era quarantines

‘US health officials are ‘monitoring’ the deadly Nipah virus outbreak in India that has put nearly 200 people under surveillance and triggered COVID-era travel restrictions over fears of a fresh pandemic.

CDC officials told the Daily Mail they were in ‘close contact’ with authorities on the ground to assess the situation.

A spokesman said: ‘CDC is monitoring the situation and stands ready to assist as needed.’’