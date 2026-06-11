NO children deaths from fraud COVID, NOT one healthy child in USA across 6 years, NOT one American child 'got' this 'COVID', exposed or infected, got severely ill/died! No Malone mRNA shot was needed!
We never needed the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine, for NO infant, child, teen etc., not healthy person, NOT one! RFK Jr.'s job is to BLOCK for Trump administration
to shut you down, the morons Makary at FDA, Bhattacharya at NIH etc. had and have one job by the Outlaw Josie Wales, that is to block for RFK Jr., who in turn blocks for Trump orbit…a simple job, just take the jobs, use it to enrich yourselves, make it look like you ‘working on it’, we will grant you that, use it to grift more, but in return you stfu on mRNA vaccine and do NOTHING on it…leave vaccines alone you RFK Jr.. they told me plain and simple at RNC convention in Milwaukee, para look around Dr. Alexander, do you see or hear ANY mention of COVID or lockdowns or mRNA vaccine? there is none so you make sure and never mention it’…
HHS, FDA, NIH should be shut down along with CDC. Just frauds today. Corrupted frauds.
I admire and support POTUS Trump, still do, I think he has some great things he can do, I want him to be successful for the nation is, but he was and is flat wrong on the lies about OWS lockdowns and mRNA vaccines saving lives. These only KILLED Americans…COVID was a complete 100% lie! all of it. all of it, all they said on that Task Force podium daily. all duplicitous liars!
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Strange how you and so many Trump supporters keep making excuses for his failures as President. Trump had more than his fair share before being President. It seems that this core group, I would call them the Excusers, protect Trump while criticizing his actions directly under his control. Not just Covid but the Failed 2018 Budget Negotiations, 2019 Epstein Disaster, 2025 Shot Down of DOGE, 2025 No Mass Deportations, No Save Act, Epstein, Covid, Runaway Debt, Massive increase in Abortions and More Wars. Trump has been worse than Biden Autopen. The Excusers are afraid of the Father of Warp Speed because the True Conservative Critics get gutted Cohn style.