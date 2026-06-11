to shut you down, the morons Makary at FDA, Bhattacharya at NIH etc. had and have one job by the Outlaw Josie Wales, that is to block for RFK Jr., who in turn blocks for Trump orbit…a simple job, just take the jobs, use it to enrich yourselves, make it look like you ‘working on it’, we will grant you that, use it to grift more, but in return you stfu on mRNA vaccine and do NOTHING on it…leave vaccines alone you RFK Jr.. they told me plain and simple at RNC convention in Milwaukee, para look around Dr. Alexander, do you see or hear ANY mention of COVID or lockdowns or mRNA vaccine? there is none so you make sure and never mention it’…

HHS, FDA, NIH should be shut down along with CDC. Just frauds today. Corrupted frauds.

I admire and support POTUS Trump, still do, I think he has some great things he can do, I want him to be successful for the nation is, but he was and is flat wrong on the lies about OWS lockdowns and mRNA vaccines saving lives. These only KILLED Americans…COVID was a complete 100% lie! all of it. all of it, all they said on that Task Force podium daily. all duplicitous liars!