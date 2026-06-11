Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Scooter Pettus's avatar
Scooter Pettus
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Strange how you and so many Trump supporters keep making excuses for his failures as President. Trump had more than his fair share before being President. It seems that this core group, I would call them the Excusers, protect Trump while criticizing his actions directly under his control. Not just Covid but the Failed 2018 Budget Negotiations, 2019 Epstein Disaster, 2025 Shot Down of DOGE, 2025 No Mass Deportations, No Save Act, Epstein, Covid, Runaway Debt, Massive increase in Abortions and More Wars. Trump has been worse than Biden Autopen. The Excusers are afraid of the Father of Warp Speed because the True Conservative Critics get gutted Cohn style.

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