Not one Ebola patient on US soil, POTUS Trump. Give them support in Germany et al.

Before dealing with the Ebola issue, let me focus on the reports of the massive number of US planes actually hit by Iran…the actual truth we have been telling you…when we broke that US had dwindled down our precious munitions in Iran…and they still standing…these people really hurt Trump for it is on him…

Our great Trump knows that Iran has slapped us silly, rag-dolled us, actually fucked us up…and we took heavy damage, for not ONE of our military bases in Middle East Gulf is operable, Iran fucked them all up…this type of devastation and precision by Iran FOX et al. hid from you but we needed to know so we could pressure Trump et al. to end this shit…just look at the precision of Iran’s missiles and drones on our military bases and radars…

FOX news lied to you, lie after lie…and misled us the American people…and he Trump is seeking a way out…he should…this was wrong…our own intel told us Iran was way far from a nuclear bomb and had none and posed NO imminent threat. but the stupid insipid inane and vacuous c**ts advising Trump told him this was Venezuela in the Gulf…easy peasy they said, in and out…2 days…

well, we approaching 3 months. and Trump is entrapped. cannot move except withdraw.

we are now parked in the Middle East near the Hormuz stuck…Iran has solidified itself in the ceasefire as has US…but it will get bad bad bad…for US…all war games told us way before we will lose any battle in the Hormuz etc. Iran has those Kharg island and caves tuned up just for this…POTUS Trump needs to withdraw, call this off, bring our troops home. declare victory…this was wrong and misguided from the start and he was badly like in COVID, misled by neocons and war-drunk crooked self-enriching military industrial complex people seeking contracts…not caring about the lives of our troops…by the likes of dry-drunk sexual deviant Whiskey Pete…

it is understood that to defeat Iran, we will need risk WW III by nuking Iran and we will not do that, Trump will not, or invading boots in the ground, fighting door to door and holding it for at least 2 decades…20 years…remember, when Iran fought Iraq in 8 years war, Iraq had US providing military intel, artillery, equipment, CIA, all Iran movements, satellite info etc. and Iraq and USA could not put down Iran…it ended in a draw…that was in the 1980s. when Iran hit our INVISIBLE stealth Lockheed F-35, I knew we had major problems on our hands, when they hit our impenetrable aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford, had it limping to Crete, Greece… and I offer my suggestions again below, still in support of the orange man, my POTUS Trump. Donaldos Magnus Trumpus. Still I think with major work he can get to Rushmore. With all his imperfections, devastating catastrophic polices and decisions e.g. COVID, lockdowns, mRNA vaccines, covered up Epstein (his AG Pom Pom Pam Bambi), FBI cover up via drunkard MIA Patel, deadly ICE actions under Mile-High sex DHS jets girl Noem and her kickback under the table bagman pay off lover Corey, the Iran bombing that is a clusterfuck etc. He can get there. I still support him, I think fundamentally a good man, just misguided bigtime with too much ego and want of cash. But I support the guy.

do not listen to FOX news et al. for anything, turn it off, just like you cannot listen to FDA or HHS or NIH or CDC on anything public health etc.

F-15s, F-35, MQ-9 Reaper Drones: US Report Says 42 Aircraft Lost In Iran War

The CRS, which provides policy and legal analysis to the US Congress and committees, compiled the losses by perusing news reports and statements by the Department of Defence and the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

Ebola:

Ebola Reston, on US soil, 25 years ago, we dodged a bullet for had it been aerosolized, half of US could have been wiped out.

Today, May 2026, POTUS Trump, regardless of if one or two Americans get infected in Africa etc., with the reported EBOLA in Africa etc., if this is true accurate reporting, leave them there, send help there, in Europe, in Germany etc., but DO NOT bring them to US soil in any manner. Do not risk that…the sick people the unseen hand are trying hard to hand you COVID 2.0…Hanta is not working, the fear-porn etc. when we knew day one it was NOT person-to-person but a common source…so they searching, for a COVID 2.0 for you…do not let them bring EBOLA for you…they will hang it around your neck…these high mortality pathogen like Rift Valley, Hendra, Marburg haemorrhagic fevers, Ebola etc. are not to be fucked with…no brownie points for this…but this is not our issue…acute lookout and isolation contact tracing of any symptomatics and direct contacts. but do not bring to US for treatment. let them get treatment etc. in Europe etc.

‘The United States announced Monday it is bolstering precautions to prevent the spread of Ebola, including screening air travellers from outbreak-hit areas and temporarily suspending visa services.

The public health measures announced by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) come as the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo an international health emergency.

In a briefing, Satish Pillai, the health agency’s Ebola response incident manager, told journalists one American had contracted the virus following exposure related “to their work in the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

“The person developed symptoms over the weekend and tested positive late Sunday,” Pillai said, adding that efforts were underway to transport the individual to Germany for treatment.’

U.S. announces some airport screening for Ebola, one American infected

Start my suggestions (and some others) here:

US has ‘burned through’ billions of dollars’ worth of critical weapons supplies in the Iran war, report claims

The conflict has already cost the United States more than $30 billion, according to a study conducted by the American Enterprise Institute’

I again offer steps US can take to pivot the US military to the 21st century asymmetric war posture (clearly as what has been done here has failed) and my view on steps POTUS Trump can take to solve this devastating clusterfuck of a war:

First, 4 urgent points worth considering to enhance, upgrade the military’s ability to meet and overcome the enemy of today and tomorrow:

‘First, the United States needs to invest in counter-drone technologies, like those that Ukraine has developed in its war against Russia. The lack of such defenses is one reason that the vaunted U.S. Navy has been unable to prevent the closure of a vital waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.

Second, the United States needs more of its own cheap, disposable weapons like one-way attack drones and unmanned ships. Although much of the war in Ukraine has been fought by mass-produced drones, the Pentagon is pouring money into much more complex equipment, including pilotless “wingmen” that can fly alongside a piloted plane.

Third, the country needs larger and more flexible industrial capacity. Until recently, a single factory made all of America’s Tomahawk cruise missiles, and there is a constant shortage of Patriot missile interceptors. Congress should pass laws that help the private sector build up its manufacturing capacity. The Pentagon, for its part, needs to stop buying so many of its weapons from just five big weapons makers and start betting on dynamic tech companies that can quickly adapt.

Lastly, the United States needs to collaborate with other industrialized democracies. Mr. Trump’s pleas for help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz from the very allies he spurned at the start of the war is just the latest proof that America can’t go it alone. In the years ahead, keeping pace with China’s economic and military expansion will require collaborating with like-minded democracies.’

In the end, if USA homeland was attacked, I would help defend it, personally, I will take up arms, if it were attacked, if Canada were attacked or my home Caribbean island nation but that did not occur here, Iran did not attack USA and we do not go bombing another nation to ‘help out another in its bombing’ or ‘in case they ever attacked’ or based on a supposition or theoretical risk especially when our own US intelligence said no attack was imminent and that Iran had no nuclear weapons and was not near completing one and posed no imminent threat. Our own intelligence. I guess this is why Tulsi DNI was placed on the naughty chair day one of the bombing.

I am totally against what USA did here bombing Iran. I know this could have been dealt with differently. I want POTUS Trump to bring our precious troops home, no more blood shed all sides…

The main thesis I am expressing is that the safety and security of Israel is paramount and must not be breached. Ever. So is the safety of USA and of Iran. In this debate. US stood and must stand as the last beacon of hope. And lead. Must not now digress to be the world’s bully because ‘we have bigger weapons’. No. strength is NOT that.

My proposed solution I offer to POTUS Trump to get out of this Iran war that we the US wrongfully started and given that it seems the US is being held hostage by Iran and now trapped and desperately seeks a way out (given today, after 2-3 months of bombing of Iran (and an US asked for ceasefire), they Iran, have remained intact and by all accounts have grown stronger as

1)the Iranian brutal regime which I do not support, remains in place and some argue with even more hardliners

2)their ballistic and drone assets are largely intact as reported by even our own US intelligence

3)they retain their enriched uranium (60%) that could be taken to weapons grade (90%)

4) HAMAS and Hezbollah and other terror assets remain and

5)they now control the Straits of Hormuz (when prior to bombing they did not as ships passed daily unimpeded)…having our US sailors mill around warship decks playing shuffleboard…

My 16 point resolution plan (as a simple lay person interested in no more blood shed and US leading the way to solve this, despite US have a wrongful role in initiating this clusterfuck):

1)that POTUS Trump must fire functional dry-drunk sexual predator SECDEF Hegseth immediately (and the other drunkard deer-in-the-headlight FBI head Kash Patel, what an embarrassment) for badly misguiding POTUS Trump into this wrong Iran war

Do not forget this lady in the pedophilia issues, may have explaining to do under oath sometime?:

2)POTUS Trump to declare a victory, and say that you accomplished what you sought to e.g. degraded Iran’s military, reduced its capacity to wage war with Middle East neighbors etc., and take an off-ramp; if they say in media that you lost, accept that for you did actually; if they say the bombing was illegal and wrong, accept it for it was

3)The US to end the bombing now and military presence around Iran

4)Removal of the Iran port blockade by US; Iran to release and not militarize the Strait of Hormuz immediately or commit to not do this in the future; no blockage of the Red Sea by Iran; no attacks on commercial shipping or any types by Iranian gun boats or military

5)Trump to bring all precious US troops home now; maybe get some additional concessions to exchange any spies or people held both sides…win win if possible.

6)US to apologize for the deaths by the US missiles of the 170 little schoolgirls in Minab…that was a mistake (I cannot think it was deliberate so will not say that or entertain it unless I can be shown this) yet tragic, very painful; admit it if we were at fault for the healing to begin; offer compensation to the families.

7)Iran to pay USA for our dead soldiers and we to pay them for their dead children and innocents. The war was wrong. We have to compensate each other

8)USA and Iran us to return to the negotiating table, and fire idiots Kushner and Witkoff, two of the biggest negotiator clowns in history. They are one-sided and biased

9)consider crippling economic sanctions for 5 years on the nuclear issue on Iran yet the debate must begin now as to why Iran must not have a nuclear weapon and why they COULD, given other nations are allowed to; lift any economic sanctions on commercial issues in the economy so that they can have economic growth and rebuild their infrastructure; Iran to agree to work collaboratively and peacefully for the next 15 years with the United States as a partner, with routine bi-annual high-level meetings (issues around trade, economies, military, security etc.)

10)work to get Iran to transfer the enriched uranium to China or Russia with joint yearly inspections including the USA where USA must sign on and be a partner to the inspections…China, Russia and USA to inspect…and relevant UN agency…but Iran retains ownership, it’s theirs. But not to build bombs. At the same time, get Israel to sign on to the NPT and declare the weapons they may (or may not) have…

11)Iran to declare no building of a nuclear weapon for 15 years as a bargaining tool, should they move to do so; all nations Iran, Israel, Pakistan et al. to commit to and agree to never use nuclear weapons on any neighbors, ever

12)Iran to declare no support of HAMAS or Hezbollah or any other terror assets e.g. Houthis, Islamic Jihad, Wahabists, Salafists etc. in Middle East and for good; end that, I mean a commitment forever, particularly never to use such terror assets to attack Israel or US and in fact, anyone

13)US to leave Iran’s oil and assets and resources alone, it belongs to Iran. Same for all nations in the world e.g. Greenland, Canada, Venezuela etc.

14)put on table that the US will reduce military bases in Middle East by half to 80% to complete as a negotiating tool etc. If Iran wants zero bases, this could be on the table to negotiate.

15)USA and Iran to commit to no military attacks on Iran for 15 years. Iran to agree to no attacks on Israel or United States for 15 years (homeland or territories or bases etc.). Ideally a commitment by all sides to do this forever. No attacks forever. firm commitment. Forever where Israel is to be safe and Iran and all nations in the region. Again, all such nations to pledge no military attacks for ever. The security of Israel is paramount as is Iran as is USA etc. Nations must commit to peace and end any and all terror related attacks on respective peoples. For good.

16)Iran and US to enter into bi-lateral workable financial and energy resource deals and projects over the long-term to drive jobs in both nations e.g. US can commit to help develop Iran’s energy infrastructure while Iran commits to supply as need may be, the US with any energy oil and gas needs etc. Again, another piece to add to negotiations to help it.

These are my preliminary suggestions to be iterated, added to etc., what are yours?

Long live USA, greatest nation, long live the stars and stripes flag, our nation, our military, peoples, long live our POTUS, & I continue to want Trump’s success! I want God to grant Trump favor and gracious mercy and help him! Give him success, and that means not by war, but by doing the right thing here! Bring them home!

Also, Steve’s response was to this article I shared (and that photo next is some precision bombing of our bases in Kuwait (rendered it now inoperable as radars etc. blown up) by Iran, for a nation that the Trump administration is obliterated and has NOTHING’):

“We may not want to admit it in the US and the Trump administration but: “China is America’s Military Equal Now And In Any Future Fight, Marine General Warns

Faced with the rapidly growing China threat, the U.S. has to start hardening its bases now, said Marine Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka.”

The Iran was has shown the limits today of America’s military power and the weaknesses. It is shocking.