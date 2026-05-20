Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
1hEdited

Until Trump, I thought that no POTUS administration could possibly surpass Obama's 8 years of non-stop lying. I was WRONG!! Trump 1.0 surpassed Obama. Then Biden surpassed Trump 1.0. And now Trump 2.0 has left everyone in the dust - it's an endless stream of lies about **EVERYTHING**!!!

Ebola, the Epstein Files, COVID, "vaccines", the markets, the economy, GDP, employment, aircraft, unemployment, Iran, Ukraine, Massie, MTG, etc. Trump & Gang lie about *EVERY* topic - it's beyond unbelievable! You couldn't make this shit up if you tried. Trump will have to pay for this one day.

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
1h

Interesting reports that POTUS Trump sought regime change to install former Iranian President Ahmadinejad whose 2009 election win was widely considered to have been rigged and stolen. Ahmadinejad hosted POTUS Trump's former Reform Party colleague, former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke in Tehran at his International Conference to Review the Global Vision of the Holocaust, an extension of his World Without Zionism Conference. Ahmadinejad claimed to have "broken the idol of the Holocaust." Surprising that POTUS Trump reportedly wanted to install his to lead a new regime.

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