No matter how old you are, you are never too old to fight, think about the CIVIL war, Samuel Wittemore, 78 years old in 1775, he hears the British soldiers going by & he gets his guns & kills British
soldiers, they stab him, shoot him in the face and he was found trying to reload and he lived 18 more years...Shawn Ryan Show narrates what this 78 year old did...fighting for America in 1775
He single handed killed 3 Brit soldiers, drew his sword….they shoot him yet he is reloading to fight…lives for 18 more years…when he heard the Bristish soldiers marching by, he gunned himself up and went on attack…no matter how old you are, you are capable of the fight…till the very last breathe…
https://x.com/i/status/1819404863538598207
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
How are you preparing Dr. Alexander?
Revolutionary War, 1775–1783, Paul, that’s OK you’re an immigrant, but the thought is the same, & I am sure that there were similar examples from the Civil War.