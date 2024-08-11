see my interview:

and bisexuals and trannies to be monogamous for a change, no 100 sex partners, no oral sex, no abrasive physical violent sex, no busting of warts and pustules on each others anuses and penis and bodies, just behave now…one sex partner and in fact, none for 6 months…no bath houses with Obama or Big Mike…stop…refrain…if your wife is monogamous as she is, low risk as she is….faithful to you, please do not mislead and harm the lady by engaging in bisexual shit…then please end the relationship…else you will take that monkey pox situation to her and hurt her…

You have to understand, it is when gay and bisexual, tranny, especially bisexual males lie to and deceive their monogamous partners, e.g. heterosexual wives or partners….you see she is monogamous heterosexual and she thought he was, but he was a bastard freak pervert sexing with gay and bisexual males and all sorts of high-risk behaviors e.g. injecting drug use, sharing drug-injecting equipment etc. taking home all sorts of filth to her…this is how HIV expanded into some of the heterosexual none-gay population…it was never a hetero-sexual issue as is this monkey-pox.

There is and will be NO, zero, H5N1 etc. bird flu pandemic, this is just fear-porn now to drive you to take more Malone Weissman Kariko et al. mRNA technology mRNA vaccine…to lock you down…no monkey-pox pandemic (except will be confined to the gay community UNLESS gays, bisexuals, trannies etc. behave high-risk and expand it out into the low-risk heterosexual populations by misleading and lying to partners as to their gay and bisexual bath house drug use hidden life styles) and no more COVID…its done, over…no need for any Malone Bancel Bourla mRNA technology gene vaccine in anyone, no child, not even elderly…

don’t talk condom shit with me to reduce your monkey-pox risk if gay/homosexual…not for this…no ‘safe sex’ shit. we want ‘no sex’ shit.

If you are heterosexual or engage in no sex and do not physically interact with gay or bisexual folk, you have no issue and of course, if you see pustules on your homie teaming with pus and liquid, don’t go having no physical contact with those people…

Again, public health has failed because of taboo, woke madness, and not wanting to hurt GAY male feelings and impact the politics, the votes…but I speak my mind:

GAY and bisexual males, men who have multiple sex partners and engage in rough, skin to skin penis-anal sex and biting and tearing etc. given there are micro tears on the penis shaft and anus due to the type of skin-to-skin sexual intimacy gay males/bisexual males engage in must:

1)have no, I mean NO sex for 2-3 months to get this infection to burn out, this must be simultaneous across GAY communities in North America, Europe etc.

2)GAY males, bisexual males, men who engage in high-risk intimate behaviors and sharing of needles etc. must not have multiple sex partners for 3 months, confining themselves to one monogamous partner

3)no skin to skin contact of any sort among gay, bisexual community, trannies…

4)ensuring pustules, blisters on the penis, on and around the anus do not rupture for the content is highly infectious and function to spread MP

5)no sharing of sexual intimacy paraphernalia among gay, bisexual community, trannies…

6)enacting of acute surveillance contact tracing

7)IMO if the pathogen is starved of hosts, so NO sex contact or no multiple partners, then it can burn out without the need for a vaccine

8)enhanced routine public health service messages (PSAs) to the GAY/bisexual high-risk community

9)No boosters at this time given the vaccine has failed in the target group; I think the focus has to be on PSAs, acute surveillance, contact tracing, and eliminating multiple sex partners. No sex contact especially if symptoms become visible etc.

What Igor is saying is basically what we have seen with the fraud deadly ineffective mRNA technology mRNA vaccine for COVID (technology inventors and vaccine developers Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Weissman, Tureci, Sahin, Kariko et al.).

You are using a vaccine that is ineffective and does not sterilize the pathogen and in short, you are underestimating the evolutionary capacity of the pathogen to evolve and adapt. The vaccine failed and like the mRNA vaccine, vaccine induced antibodies fell or ‘waned’ rapidly soon after administration, offering limited protection if any. Igor:

“A recent study found that the vaccine-elicited antibodies among most of those who had no smallpox vaccine in childhood (so anyone under 50) wane to undetectable levels after just one year.”

It seems that if you had the smallpox vaccine as a child, that is those of us above 50 years or so, then in those gay and bisexual males (high-risk), then there was protection at some level.

‘Out of the 118 vaccine recipients, 36 (30%) returned for the 1-year follow-up visit. Among individuals without pre-existing immunity, 14/21 (67%) had undetectable levels of VACV IgG and a 10.7-fold decrease in VACV IgG GMT (geometric mean, a standard measurement for antibody levels) was observed compared to the last time point after vaccination in 2022 (4 weeks after the second dose) (Figure 1 full abstract).

In contrast, among individuals with childhood smallpox vaccination, only one participant out of 15 (7%) had undetectable VACV IgG after one year, and the GMT reduction between 4 weeks after the last vaccine dose in 2022 and the one-year follow-up visit was 2.5-fold for those vaccinated with two doses of MVA-BN, and 1.9-fold for those vaccinated with one dose of MVA-BN.

The authors say: “A rapid decline in VACV-specific IgG antibodies was observed one year after MVA-BN vaccination, leading to loss of detectable antibodies in 42% (15/36) of the participants. This reduction was most pronounced in individuals without pre-existing immunity. As the mechanism of protection for mpox remains undefined, the implications of waning antibody levels for conferring protection remain uncertain.”’

But the idiots and morons are talking boosters when the vaccine itself has failed. They would do as has been done with COVID with completely failed mismatched boosters e.g. BA4/BA5 bi-valent boosters, XBB1.5 boosters etc., that is, drive selection pressure too and thus emergence of more virulent strains. This can be catastrophic to the GAY/bisexual/community.

Igor:

‘So, we may see more surprises as the mpox pandemic morphs into a more virulent subtype, infecting populations with waned Jynneos vaccine immunity who were immunized against the less virulent clade. If that happens, the groups vulnerable to infection might see much worse mortality than they experienced in 2022!’

