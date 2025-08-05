They are laughing at us.

that was wrong for it harmed and killed Americans and global peoples; it is a fact; everyone knows it and Trump knows it, RFK Jr. knows it, they all know it! I have defended Trump for I saw good deeds by him and huge promise in his first term and I understood the lies and the deception he faced and thus defended him for the devastating decisions he made term one as to OWS and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccines. I always felt once he spoke out, stood up and exposed it all we will stand with him to right all the wrongs. We can still.

Today and years now, we know the truth. There was then no basis for societal lockdowns and no clinical medical scientific basis etc. for any of the mRNA vaccines not even in our elderly high-risk for the vaccines never worked, could not work, and did not protect the upper airways and did not sterilize the virus (or toxin, poison, chemical that caused the pulmonary ILI symptoms e.g. breathing dyspnea problems etc.). Again, fact!

Yet under Biden we had so many pushing back, the very same who today have gone silent for jobs. Silent. RFK Jr. leads the pack, and I support this man fully, appreciate him and his advocacy, and think he has huge promise. I think he can do huge good and wants to, but his silence on the reality of OWS and the deadly Malone mRNA vaccines has been bought. He changed. I do not know. IMO, with all my enthusiasm and being bullish on him, he has failed as HHS head. Why?

RFK Jr. and others heading the agencies FDA, NIH, CDC, HHS etc. needed no new science. As to the deadly Malone Bancel et al. mRNA shot. All they needed was and is there. The evidentiary landscape is littered with the death and destruction. 4 years now. From mRNA vaccine and that deadly technology, untested for safety. We have blood clot, bleeding, paralysis, cancer epidemics emerging linked to the mRNA vaccine. Yet silence. Indifference.

Is it money? $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$? Are these really money-whore pariahs masquerading as health officials? Is Makary, Bhattacharya, Oz, Prasad (he is gone) etc. really in place to block for RFK Jr.? Plausible deniability? Is RFK Jr. to block for POTUS Trump? What is your view? I have mine. I am not stating it here. What is your opinion? I argue Trump actually wants them to act for him and make the difficult call. He knows the data and truth and cannot in good conscience want mRNA to remain on market. So, what is happening? Are forces larger than Trump? Pharma forces? even larger than them? Owns them even? Some say the final call has ONLY been his, 47’s, and it is he who has failed to make it. Your view? I have never and still do not think he is malevolent in any manner. I am asking questions.

I remain convinced he was chosen as POTUS for one reason in 2016, to bring OWS and the mRNA vaccine for a fake manufactured fraud PCR created non-pandemic. For dark evil objectives by people mightier than he. That he would allow it, the deadly ineffectual non-needed response. Enriched so many. I think he quickly knew he was out of his depth and could not stop it. All of the fraud COVID. I think Biden had to follow status quo and Trump’s job term two is to maintain it. People now head our health agencies whose job is to maintain mRNA vaccine and in doing so, make you, us believe they are TRYING to stop it when they are actually working to maintain it and expand it in our lives fully. Trojan Horses. People who we think are ‘on our side’ by their fork tongued duplicitous on the fence speak across Biden’s term. The hard core ‘us’ will never have a role in Trump administration, unless we sell out. IMO there is a quid pro quo for those jobs. It is clear.

In other words, 3.5 years from now, 4 years from now, 10 years from now, Malone Bourla Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA technology vaccines will be in place and completely rule our lives. You have no say, deadly as it, mRNA, has proven to be. The only say is to never ever touch it (mRNA vaccine again) and use the ballot box and courts to show them, that you will not take it. Bring them to their knees financially and then we go after them legally in proper courts and judges and juries, for as long as it takes, investigating them, 10 administrations from now, send our kids and grandkids after them, posthumously even, taking them into courts to prove their innocence on all things COVID and the fraud OWS and mRNA vaccines. We let the legal system do its thing but we for sure go after all of them. As long as it takes.

Trump term one brought OWS and the Malone mRNA death shot, and Biden maintained it, now Trump term two HAS to, I say HAS to, maintain it and expand it. This is what we are up against.

SPIKEVAX infant mRNA Moderna shot head fake misdirection fraud move should have sealed it in your mind what they are about. And what we face. The dangers.

I like Trump, still support him, did, and will, and think he does some exceptional things for USA, and I want him there at this time, as best option. But he also does some very troubling things, and this mRNA vaccine situation is one. But I want no one but him as POTUS at this time. He has failed to take the only step needed, that is to end it. To stop mRNA vaccine now, given all that has happened, and the people at HHS, NIH, CDC etc. are there to help maintain it. He has failed to stop LIABILITY shield PROTECTION indemnification (that AZAR invoked in Feb/March 2020) for deadly doctors and pharma and health agency etc. et al. malevolent inept people, he has failed to implement any victim compensation fund, he has failed to get us the accountability needed, he has failed. And the appointments at our health agencies are as bad as in Biden’s. Why? Because we trusted term two and these people. They are there to be silent and to be duplicitous and deceive. To con us into silence, so that we remain ‘waiting’, thinking they are GOING to do the right thing…shortly.

They have no such desire or mandate or orders.

It is up to POTUS Trump now and we stand by, in support. In anticipation for the right things to be done. I trust him. I support him. I do not think he is nefarious or meant harm on Americans term one in the fraud COVID, it was foisted on him, but sick evil people, and his Task Force save Giroir was an absolute failure clown car, when he brought OWS and the deadly vaccines. He did not know. The evil placed on him term one. As we did not. But he knew years now and knows now.

Thank you POTUS Trump. You have to act to make Americans ‘WHOLE’ again! MAWA! From the disaster of term one in COVID and continued now. I think you should be on Rushmore one day. Today, no. But your path is there and up to January 2020, IMO, was certain as to the promise to come. I felt that confident in you. Please get back there, on the path. Your legacy is to be written, and I feel can be so great, it is up to you! To be remembered forever for good! Separately, I think you do deserve the NOBEL Peace Prize for 2024, 2025.

