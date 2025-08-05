Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

2h

no medical doctor or scientist today can defend what they did in COVID....how they misled Trump and stil do.

2h

I suspect that Trump would defend Operation Warp Speed, the lockdowns that happened under his presidency, and the COVID vaccine that he took credit for.

