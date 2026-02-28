No no no Bill Gates, you don't get to tell us HOW to investigate you for possible rape sodomy sexual abuse of under-aged girls linked to Jeffrey Epstein! We know you are LAWYERED up no so saying SORRY
will not cut it! I don't believe anything you say and most people & it is rich for you now that it is hitting you in the wallet etc. that 'you are sorry' for affairs; NO, we want to know which little
Unredacted Jeffrey Epstein files reveal sickening revelation about 9-year-old — as GOP lawmaker threatens to expose names
girls you may have abused, and we cannot say for sure here yet it must be investigated! This Epstein issue has legs and each day it is unfolding. You may turn out to be a baby abuser in the mix (we need this investigated, you investigated re Epstein) yet we are growing confident you are linked to the initiation and creation of the fake fraud COVID non-pandemic (DARPA, DoD, Pfizer, Moderna, Gates Foundation, mRNA vaccine, Nathan Wolfe, Hunter Biden, Boris Nikolic, Regina Dugan, Malone, Moncef, Perna, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Hahn, Redfield, Fauci, Francis Collins etc.)…that too is to be investigated…your role.
Bill Gates admits he had 2 affairs with Russian women, apologizes to staff over Jeffrey Epstein ties
Bill Gates admits he had two affairs with Russian women, apologizes for Epstein links
Gates admits affairs with Russian women, apologizes for Epstein ties...
I would think Bill Gates is so disreputable in so many arenas that depraved Jeffrey Epstein is apologizing from beyond the grave for associating with Gates.
Isn't it the way ..... A few weeks ago this sack of garbage Gates was maintaining he'd had no illicit involvements with any young girls.... then we got the 'oooops' news about a Russian female STD carrier who he apparently accidentally fell into bed with, the germs from whom he needed to protect his then wife against. Now it's another 'oooops' and he's admitting to just one more Russian interlude.... age of whom we're yet to establish I suppose. Telling the truth, according to such disgusting lying maggotts, is directionally proportional only to the number of times they get exposed in the Epstein files.