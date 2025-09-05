No one on tap can do what needs to be done for USA, no one, but Trump, with the balls, the stamina, the drive...he is playing for legacy too, it's the malevolent snakes, those inside undercutting him,
some very inept, most there to gain for themselves, who we must get out...I say stand with him, could not get worse as was under Biden; so balls to the wall POTUS Trump, burn it all down, to the stud
I/we stand with you!
Ditto
Well said!