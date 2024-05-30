NO pandemic, 'pandemic' is a made-up' word, does not exist, never had one, there was NO COVID pandemic, all of COVID was a lie, all of it, & there is NO avian bird flu H5N1 'pandemic', will be NONE,
H5N1 'pandemic' is too a lie like COVID, just like how H1N1 swine flu pandemic in 2009 was never a pandemic! it has all been lies, TURN it off, huge spit on your tvs, your news print, spit at it
if you see health officials from CDC, NIH, FDA, NIAID, Health Canada, PHAC, SAGE UK etc. speaking, just spit out, dont hit anyone but spit, let them see you spitting for in my culture, I will not write what spitting when someone speaks means…
When you see images of any of your health officials from CDC, on your phone, your tv, in print warning you about H5N1 bird flu pandemic and COVID and Disease X, do this:
and this:
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Donald Trump is on Dan Bongino show on Rumble right now
“Plandemic” is a word.