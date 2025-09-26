You all should be embarrassed setting up POTUS Trump that way, made him look infantile and uninformed. He uttered your talking points using sub-optimal information. Who did that? Where is the same podium speech Makary and Bobby as to withdrawal of mRNA vaccines in full and the harms of it? When? Still ‘studying’ it?

I predict in 3.5 years you all at the same health agencies will be telling us the same round about garbage, your job is to keep it and expand it. We the public are not fools. The Tylenol-autism charade is to take heat off vaccines as the cause of illnesses and directly mRNA vaccine. IMO. Maybe I am wrong?

Anyways, good luck with the autism-Tylenol charade and next time, ask someone like me to vet the studies you refer to so that you all do not look like academically sloppy idiots.

Bobby Jr., I still have hopes in you. Love you and respect you. But I speak my mind. You have failed on mRNA and what we supported you for. I still know you are a good man, just caught up in a den, a swamp of evil run by pharma and congress interests and you have lost your voice and way. Huge love and respects. Blessings.

btw, I am troubled by this Oz Leucovorin (Folinic Acid) link, and I got some questions as to if this is quid pro quo? Cui Bono? Smells to me. Too coincidental to me. Is there fire to the smoke? Is Oz the owner of that business for if he really is, that smacks of some monkey business. IMO. I got some questions. I shall circle back.

Will Dr Oz Benefit From Trump’s FDA Approving Leucovorin? What To Know

Published Sep 23, 2025 at 8:57 AM EDT

Why It Matters

On Monday, the FDA approved a version of leucovorin, a type of vitamin B also known as folinic acid, to treat children with autism.

The administration cited small studies suggesting that a number of people with autism might have antibodies that interfere with how folate is transported in the body. Folate is needed for healthy blood cells. The announcement also came as President Donald Trump claimed, without evidence, that there are links between Tylenol, vaccines and autism.

What To Know

Oz, a heart surgeon and celebrity doctor, invested in iHerb, a California supplement retailer that sells folinic acid, the supplement found in leucovorin. This link led people on social media to claim Oz will profit from it being approved more widely and from its increased profile in the news.

However, Oz pledged to divest his shares of the company and HHS said that the approved drug was only for prescription leucovorin, not versions sold over the counter, and therefore he would not profit.’

hhhmmm, we just have some questions. We want all done under POTUS Trump to be clean and these people not subvert him.

