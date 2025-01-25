I am betting that every single drug on market today, 2025, every vaccine etc. CANNOT pass a properly conducted FDA BLA assessment and that most if not all of the pharma submitted evidence and studies are fraudulent, the data is fraudulent. As such, actually DO NOT work, were never ever effective (efficacious in the lab clinical trial ideal setting) and never ever EXCLUDED harms. As such the benefits, upsides never outweighed the risks, downsides. No proper cost-effectiveness, cost-benefit analyses were ever done. As was the case in this fake PCR-manufactured COVID non-pandemic and mRNA transfection vaccines.

Will Robert Kennedy Jr. as head of HHS and Jay Bhattacharya as head of NIH and Marty Makary as head of FDA (once confirmed), immediately as first order of business, including POTUS Trump, ensure we the public, all interested parties, get all the BLAs across 50 years and all the underpinning evidence FDA etc. used to approve all the drugs, devices and vaccine on the market today, past and present.

I will be willing to step up and volunteer my expertise as an evidence-based medicine expert, globally, to lead the examination. I will gather additional experts to partake in this assessment. Let us see once and for all, if the vaccines, including the COVID mRNA deadly vaccines, if the drugs from Pfizer, Moderna, Glaxo, Lily etc. are really safe and effective.

