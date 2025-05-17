Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
15m

Peace and strength at home, soft power overseas only...shore up the homeland and get to fuck out of other people's business. once you can protect yourself well, let them do all the shit they want and punish them when they interfere with you. but focus on your shit, not theirs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
s r's avatar
s r
7m

Wait, wasn't Obama given the Nobel peace prise for the greatest use of cruise missiles in Afghanistan?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture