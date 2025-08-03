Like him or not, there is no second.

I too have questions and troubled by some administration actions but one must admit Trump does some things that are really good, great for USA.

Yet Trump for NOBEL Peace? Yes! IMO yes yes yes. I am concerned about other areas of his administration and policies e.g. mRNA technology vaccine expansion etc., but I think he is a must for NOBEL Peace.

I give him that (repost), he is doing the work and trying and IMO we have many armchair quarter backs doing nothing, and even if efforts come up short by Trump or are meandering and I find some is quite good, I say especially for the Middle East that is still trapped in the 6th century in many instances, the approach is worth it. Trump met many of these often-intractable issues and wars and did not set USA onto the hegemony dangerous path it has been on across the last near 100 years. Thank the neolibs and neocons and those who seek war. No one is perfect and he certainly is not but is doing a hell of a job on forging some semblance of world peace and taking the temperature down. I credit him, I praise, and say the NOBEL PEACE Prize must be his, this time, sharing with NO one!

No doubt, the Middle East and other places cannot be entirely trusted as the USA must be looked at wearily by them. Too. Lots of acrimony and distrust. Lots of blood has flowed. I would not give them the whole cake now, they must earn it. If I were Trump. Sleep with one eye open, a healthy distrust. Always. IMO America has created a lot of the hate in the world by its interventionist posture the last for sure 60 years and failed to recognize the cultures and norms and needs and preferences and desires of other peoples and nations. That said many have wrongfully attacked USA and misjudged the kindness for it was that too…pure kindness and caring as no nation has done more for the world in terms of ‘giving’ than USA. At times for its own agenda etc. and IMO at times I did not and do not agree with. But Trump seems on geopolitics, wanting to strike a different tone, IMO a needed best tone, and a path of peace or at least tempering it, and I praise that. He is facing the wall of the military industrial complex that is mightier than he, and the most potent force in the world, intertwined with the medical pharmaceutical industrial complex and its interwoven complicit fraud penchant to use would be weapons of mass destruction like biological weapons etc. to wage war or get to wage war. Creating pathogen to wage war and drive fake non-pandemics to accrue power. So, he, Trump, is in a dangerous place. We need to have his back to help him wage, to protect him for they breath power, money, control, abuse of liberties to get their way. These are sick feral banal depraved animals, these people in positions of power and they are going after Trump. We are the wall. The Hadian’s wall to protect him, help get as far as he can go, to do as much good as he can do, not harm, but good. That aside, the Peace Prize is his!

Well done and hopefully more to come Donaldos Magnus Trumpos! As to making peace or some version of it. Yankee blood and treasure must no longer be shed, needlessly, American blood is not to be shed lightly for no other nation’s fever. I stand with POTUS T on this.

What is your view? Please comment.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)