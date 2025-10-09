Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
8m

Did he not call for the banning of all biological research into bio weapons at the NATO presentation where they disrupted his concentration by shutting down the tele promtor and etc.. It is now the military industrial medical complex that have joined forces to control and maintain the war mongering and control of humanity. For profit and not good health and not for we are the people by the people for the people.. isn’t that what we are really dealing with?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Milton Farrow's avatar
Milton Farrow
9m

I.M.O. PRICES ARE GOING TO FALL VERY QUICKLY WITH OIL LEADING THE SECTOR --IRAN IS NOW GOING TO BE "WEDGED" INTO A GEO-POLITICAL CORNER- WITH TYHE ENTIRE EASTERN WORLD PRESSURING THEM TO QUIT TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS BY FUNDING THE SOMALIS AND THE HOUTIS-- " GAME OVER"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture