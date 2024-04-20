natural selection pressure, so that there is circulating pathogen, and you are using a vaccine that delivers ‘non-lethal’ force on the antigen, so that the virus will respond by selecting the more infectious virulent sub-variants that will keep the epidemic or crisis ongoing. As we saw here. In smallpox and Ebola as an example, the vaccine makers and governments and vaccinologists and virologists KNEW, these bitches knew, they knew that it was NOT the vaccine that TAMED the pathogen, rather, many people DIED during the roll-out. The vaccines were CREDITED with ending the crisis but that was a LIE…remains so. Why? Because then, as is now with this ‘fake COVID’, they in smallpox etc. vaccinated while pathogen was on the battlefield so to speak. So again, if you mass vaccinate when there is circulating pathogen (as was in COVID if we accept COVID argument for now…but something was out there no doubt causing ILI pulmonary respiratory symptoms in high-risk elderly), there will be high ‘INFECTIOUS’ pressure on the vaccinal antibodies, and the vaccinal antibodies are NOT fully ‘MATURE’ or did not reach its MAXIMAL binding capacity to neutralize the antigen…so of course, Darwinian natural selection pressure will play a role driving emergence of more ‘fit’ or ‘hardier’ or sub-variants with a competitive advantage so to speak, that could OVERCOME the vaccine antibodies and cause viral immune escape and thus the vaccinated becoming infected or re-infected. We saw this in COVID. Bottom line, these bitches knew that the COVID vaccine MUST and WILL fail…they knew it could have NEVER worked, never and that separate from that, it is not that the vaccine works, actually, if there is any taming, it is because people DIE while you mass vaccinate into the midst of an ongoing epidemic or pandemic.

It was designed to fail. The vaccine.

Trump did not know this, they did. They snowed him, Trump, aka 45, misled him, deceived him with a mRNA vaccine that was destined to fail. Now we see the effects, people have DIED!

WE must hold these people accountable in proper legal forums with judges and juries.

Remember too, the vaccinal antibodies were delivered and produced ‘SYSTEMICALLY’ in the blood stream. The COVID virus, if you accept that model, exists and existed in the respiratory system, not the blood stream. It lands there, begins infection there, and progresses from there deep into the lungs (alveoli etc.). So any vaccinal antibodies MUST be able to get to the virus. But there is NO existing mechanism whereby antibodies produced in the blood stream, can EVER get into the respiratory compartment. So that mechanically, this vaccine, delivered into the deltoid, drains to the local lymph nodes, and the content, spike, mRNA, LNP etc. enter the blood stream. The induced COVID mRNA vaccinal antibodies e.g. IgG are situated in your bloodstream…and do not arrive at the respiratory mucosa, mucosal lining in your nostrils, nasopharynx (back of the throat), upper respiratory tract, lower respiratory tract. Where it is needed. Because virus lands there and hangs around there, and in your mouth behind the gumline for 2-3 days…antibodies are needed there.

We needed IF we accept this model, not a vaccine that delivered antibodies SYSTEMICALLY, but one that delivered antibodies locally into the nasal passage e.g. a nasal vaccine e.g. mist etc.

If virus breaches the deep respiratory system and bleeds into the blood, you will be then at viremia or blood infection sepsis, you will be very sick and will likely get to end organ failure and die. Dr. Marik did great work in taming sepsis…good research, doctor, actually someone I know well. He is different, he is not like the other COVD thieves.

Wha does this mean?

It means that mechanically, there was NO way that the COVID mRNA vaccine could have ever even worked.

It was DOA. Day one.