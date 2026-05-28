Not a good look, not a good look; lawfare? I defend POTUS Trump on smears & slander re pedophilia & his ties to Epstein but this is NOT a good look "Justice Department launches criminal investigation
into Trump sex assault accuser E Jean Carroll, says report'; bottom line is this is Trump justice department & they do what he wants, what any POTUS, we are stupid idiots to think a Justice Dept is
separate from the POTUS…they operate FOR the POTUS…always does and will.
So this does not look good for whether Trump did rape her as she accused in the past, and that has not been proven, let us make that known, the reality is that now the very Justice Department and officials that works for Trump and he appointed is going after her. Not a good look. I do not think women looking on will appreciate this nor sensible people. I am a strong supporter of Trump and I totally disagree with this, no matter what they say is the reason for this. This will be settled in the court of public opinion.
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She is either guilty or she is not. If she committed perjury (which I have always believed independent of Trump -- the money is just too tempting) she should be tried and convicted if that is what a jury does. I see no rationale why Trump should just let someone get away with a felony because it happened to be against him. I think the look is just fine. The same kind of corrupt judge who gave her the conviction will likely find her not guilty even when she is, but hope springs eternal.
The entire E. Jean Carroll lawsuit/trial was a farce. Rules of evidence were not properly followed. The outcome was rigged and the fines assessed to President Trump were outrageous. His ability to defend himself was impaired by the judge.
The prosecution, the legal proceedings, the judge, and the accuser deserve very close legal scrutiny. Who financed Ms. Carroll's legal team? Put them all under a microscope and reveal the contaminated process.