separate from the POTUS…they operate FOR the POTUS…always does and will.

So this does not look good for whether Trump did rape her as she accused in the past, and that has not been proven, let us make that known, the reality is that now the very Justice Department and officials that works for Trump and he appointed is going after her. Not a good look. I do not think women looking on will appreciate this nor sensible people. I am a strong supporter of Trump and I totally disagree with this, no matter what they say is the reason for this. This will be settled in the court of public opinion.