Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
1h

She is either guilty or she is not. If she committed perjury (which I have always believed independent of Trump -- the money is just too tempting) she should be tried and convicted if that is what a jury does. I see no rationale why Trump should just let someone get away with a felony because it happened to be against him. I think the look is just fine. The same kind of corrupt judge who gave her the conviction will likely find her not guilty even when she is, but hope springs eternal.

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Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
1h

The entire E. Jean Carroll lawsuit/trial was a farce. Rules of evidence were not properly followed. The outcome was rigged and the fines assessed to President Trump were outrageous. His ability to defend himself was impaired by the judge.

The prosecution, the legal proceedings, the judge, and the accuser deserve very close legal scrutiny. Who financed Ms. Carroll's legal team? Put them all under a microscope and reveal the contaminated process.

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