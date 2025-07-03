Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Bichen's avatar
Bob Bichen
1h

It's been used thousands of years medicinally with no deaths. To even mention it in the same article as Ozempic is insane. All mammals have an endo-cannabinoid system and are uniquely tuned to respond to to cannabis. Whether the government approves or not is completely irrelevant to me and anybody that I know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Michael G. Fons's avatar
Michael G. Fons
1h

I've smoked weed for a long time, but I quit smoking relatively recently and noticed that I remember my dreams now. When I smoked a lot of wee I usually didn't remember my dreams when I woke up. I'm not even sure if I was dreaming when I smoked weed. So, I think that smoking weed does have an impact on sleep and could possibly be somewhat detrimental in that regard. Also, I'm not sure if this has to do with quitting smoking weed, but every week or two I will realize that I'm dreaming while still in the dream, and then the dream becomes really vivid, and I can fly in my dreams and everything seems very realistic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture