Not because the government e.g. Canada, USA etc. says weed (marijuana, cannabis sativa) is safe & OK to use recreationally as medicinally, means IT IS! just like every drug approved by governments for
pharma never cures a disease, only mitigates symptoms, its ONLY money making & politics for votes & this is where weed is now, VOTES! Marijuana has NEVER been proven safe IMO at NO levels
and can be a gateway drug and is very addictive; you cannot function optimally and properly under the influence no matter who says you could and if you said, you would be lying. For adults, children, teens, this is very very dangerous, the lackadaisical attitude toward the use of weed. Do not fall for this, the lies, it was to buy your vote by people like Trudeau and the leftist cities in USA…there is no research, nothing, showing it is beneficials and THC active ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol, can be very toxic to you. Again, alike the lies for the weight loss drugs WEGOVY, OZEMPIC, GLP-1s, semaglutide etc., with no underpinning research as to safety as a weight loss drug, so too with weed. We have proper research on the effects of weed on the neurodevelopment of fetuses and teens/adolescents.
___
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research
The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.
From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It's been used thousands of years medicinally with no deaths. To even mention it in the same article as Ozempic is insane. All mammals have an endo-cannabinoid system and are uniquely tuned to respond to to cannabis. Whether the government approves or not is completely irrelevant to me and anybody that I know.
I've smoked weed for a long time, but I quit smoking relatively recently and noticed that I remember my dreams now. When I smoked a lot of wee I usually didn't remember my dreams when I woke up. I'm not even sure if I was dreaming when I smoked weed. So, I think that smoking weed does have an impact on sleep and could possibly be somewhat detrimental in that regard. Also, I'm not sure if this has to do with quitting smoking weed, but every week or two I will realize that I'm dreaming while still in the dream, and then the dream becomes really vivid, and I can fly in my dreams and everything seems very realistic.