watching pumps and blond hair and whites only, you cannot tell me today your WH press is balanced and don’t tell me blacks not skilled for they run good podcasts, have strong social media presence, are strong influencers, and good news reporters…there are qualified and skilled black people who have earned a spot so bring them in…this is not about DEI and if it continues this way it will be glaring and can hurt you at the polls. Kash is Indian, Tulsi is half etc. I mean black Americans.

If you say this cabinet is most qualified, then I argue your bar is very low. The cabinet is NOT the most qualified. But I get it, your factored in ‘trust’ etc. Great. You can choose who you wish and do as you wish as POTUS and I do support you BIG. Still.

But why are there NO blacks in your cabinet? In plum front facing posts?

I am pro-Trump and also pro-Trump skilled immigrants (legal) and non-whites…I can be both…I don’t play that discriminatory shit, if it is subtle, in your face, anyhow you play it. I will call it out. I know Trump is not a racist, but I can guarantee some in his orbit are full-fledged racists. Some were in his prior administration.

DEI is dangerous and wrong, I as an immigrant highly schooled and expertized and work experience never wanted a hand up, just NO impediments…I have had MANY…put a pin in that for a moment…DEI must not play a role, and I want people to be qualified…you cannot hire unqualified people to meet a quota. Period. So, I have removed DEI madness from the table. Do not bring it up any of you subscribers. Let us focus.

Having said that, you cannot tell me that there are no qualified capable black social media influencers (who helped elect you) and podcaster people deserving of a spot in the WH Press room? What about on FOX? Front positions. What about your cabinet? I am concerned the message it sends and what this means…

It is complex…but it is not. Black MAGA put you in the White House and they want a seat. Deserve a seat and are as qualified. It is not only about blonds and pumps. And slicked back gelled hair with point-tip shoes and Armani suits…not about that.

I support you still, am disgusted by your COVID response and failure to address the deadly OWS lockdowns and deadly Bourla Pfizer Malone Bancel Moderna Sahin etc. mRNA transfection LNP injection…all done in COVID under you in your administration term 1…failed! Then done under Biden, failed! Americans were hurt badly yet not one of you want to take ownership and fix and make Americans WHOLE again. It is disgusting. It looks like we are facing that now again, with many games to bring a fraud fake over-amplified cycle count threshold PCR-manufactured non-pandemic e.g. avian bird flu H5N1, N2, N8, H7N9 etc. Bobby Jr. (Robert Kennedy Jr.) is our only hope, and he is silenced by your camp, still.

I am sure you can find qualified African Americans to fill senior cabinet and at level posts, front facing, in media, and the WH Press Room must include blacks. And I mean giving blacks ample camera time too, not just a post but locking them in the basement.

