Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Milton Farrow's avatar
Milton Farrow
8m

THE DOJ SHOUKD OVERRIDE THE DECISION AFTER REVIEW AND MARK THE CASE CLOSED WITH PREJUDICE

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture