Not good Kristi saying 'SUCK IT'; in your esteemed lofty post as head of DHS; DHS Secretary Kristi Noem responded to a case being withdrawn contesting deportation to GITMO; Espinoza Escalona v.
Noem who voluntarily withdrew their lawsuit without prejudice; Noem did not understand 'without prejudice' means you can REFILE later, distinct from 'with prejudice'; moreover, I am for GITMO if
if you raped, killed, are a pedophile, or are a combination of these, then jail on US soil or GITMO, you must be punished…and if there are accommodations for you at GITMO, then yes…yet I do not agree with torture or abuse if sent and held there and I do not agree with sending someone held to a third nation and NOT charged in US or the third nation and NOT given habeas corpus rights as guaranteed by constitution…I was surprised by Noem’s statement…I have much respect for her and this surprised me…though I would not go near her if she has a gun in her hand until she is properly trained to use handle one…again, these types of personal behaviors tarnish Trump…needlessly. She represents Trump and the US government.
THE DOJ SHOUKD OVERRIDE THE DECISION AFTER REVIEW AND MARK THE CASE CLOSED WITH PREJUDICE