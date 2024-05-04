Speaker Johnson could find not one dollar for US national security, our borders? Trump committed an unforced error praising Johnson and this foreign aid bill, it was an ‘evisceration of America bill’.

We need more illegals from Middle East? North Africa? To do what? Help the likes of Tashfeen Maliks kill Americans? The likes of Omar and Hasan?

Remember San Berdino and the mass killings? I warn you again, 11 million illegals so far under Obama-Biden, 4 million by November, there WILL be Bataclan terror style attacks on US soil…gang rapes…stabbings…Obama and Biden ensured that with what they did…no sane nation does this, we lit our own funeral pyres…

400 hardened terrorists showed up at the border, 100 ‘got-aways’ we do not know names or where they are in US at this moment…under Obama-Biden efforts.

Our FBI etc. have no idea what to do and I commend them for trying and keeping us safe (I always support rank and file) but even Trump hating Wray is openly saying we are at severe risk now…

Bataclan, France, just one image, cleaned up…of dis-emboweled people, vaginas stabbed up, balls cut out stuffed into mouths…

‘Tucked away in the $95 billion military aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan is a $3.5 billion slush fund to open new processing centers for Muslim migrants, in what Sen. Eric Schmitt described as a bid to "supercharge mass migration from the Middle East."''

How do they benefit America?

$3.5 Billion Slipped Into Ukraine-Israel Aid Bill To 'Supercharge Mass Migration From The Middle East' | ZeroHedge