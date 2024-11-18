'Not one inch'! Gorbachev was lied to by James Baker III, assured by Baker para 'not one inch beyond the German eastern borders' (talks with Eduard Shevardnadze); Ukraine in NATO was a 'no go' for
Putin & now decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range US missiles to hit deep into Russian territory is very dangerous, puts US smack into the Russia-Ukraine war & risks WW III; can Trump stop it?
Putin is clear, ‘no entry of UKRAINE into NATO…no threat on his borders. Soviet Union/Russia was assured that NATO enlargement expansion would extend no further than eastern Germany.
‘During the Cold War, Leningrad was roughly twelve hundred miles away from the edge of NATO; now (as St. Petersburg) it is less than a hundred’ (Not One Inch Eastward? Bush, Baker, Kohl, Genscher, Gorbachev, and the Origin of Russian Resentment toward NATO Enlargement in February 1990* | Diplomatic History | Oxford Academic)
What would US do or seek to do and should do if Canada allows Russia to place troops and missiles and arms on Canada US border? Would that not be a risk to US homeland?
Is this a move for the west, globalists, deepstate etc. to get control over Russia’s extensive resources? Are they trying to overthrow Putin?
Good news is Trump talks and listens to Putin and will negotiate and sort this out. Has to. I am confident. For world peace.
But I do fear if one of the US long-range missiles get to Moscow and hit land, he Putin may use nuclear weapons on Kiev. We have to say that Putin has shown massive restraint thus far.
Yet, the pump-wearing cross dressing drag queen Zelenskyy (penis piano player) is pushing US to WW III for has Biden et al. as a willing participant in causing this…this is where Trump is critical to end this possible WW III…I believe he can talk with Putin and get this reversed. Trump, I think is committed to get this to end and to de-escalate.
Yes. I applaud Putin for showing MASSIVE restraint while these Psychopaths try to instigate Nuclear Armageddon. I believe he will continue to do so until Trump is able to work things out. I worry more about the demons in power striking their own country in a false flag saying Russia did it.
Gorbachev was dumb not to understand that the US speaks with a forked tongue. Those who believe the US are typically left assf*cked and dismembered, literally. Gadaffi, for example, gave up his pursuit of WMDs and in return, thanks to the US, was sodomized to death with a bayonet. Only a sadist would laugh at such a thing, which left the then US Secretary of Satan, Hillary Rodham Clinton, cackling like a demon. The US ranks number 31 globally for mean IQ but not even the average American would be as stupid as John Bolton was in proposing to Kim Jong UN that he give up his nukes in exchange for the "Libya model," or as stupid as Gorbachev was to believe James Baker III. Putin is not as stupid as Gorbachev was in believing the word of the world's most psychopathic nation.