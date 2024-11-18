Putin is clear, ‘no entry of UKRAINE into NATO…no threat on his borders. Soviet Union/Russia was assured that NATO enlargement expansion would extend no further than eastern Germany.

‘During the Cold War, Leningrad was roughly twelve hundred miles away from the edge of NATO; now (as St. Petersburg) it is less than a hundred’ (Not One Inch Eastward? Bush, Baker, Kohl, Genscher, Gorbachev, and the Origin of Russian Resentment toward NATO Enlargement in February 1990* | Diplomatic History | Oxford Academic)

What would US do or seek to do and should do if Canada allows Russia to place troops and missiles and arms on Canada US border? Would that not be a risk to US homeland?

Is this a move for the west, globalists, deepstate etc. to get control over Russia’s extensive resources? Are they trying to overthrow Putin?

Good news is Trump talks and listens to Putin and will negotiate and sort this out. Has to. I am confident. For world peace.

But I do fear if one of the US long-range missiles get to Moscow and hit land, he Putin may use nuclear weapons on Kiev. We have to say that Putin has shown massive restraint thus far.

Yet, Zelenskyy is pushing US to WW III for has Biden et al. as a willing participant in causing this…this is where Trump is critical to end this possible WW III…I believe he can talk with Putin and get this reversed. Trump, I think is committed to get this to end and to de-escalate.