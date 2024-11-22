Entered the 5th year of 2 of the most catastrophic frauds and lies and hoaxes ever on people, on us, while dark evil people made money, enriched, took our liberty, freedoms, and moved 5 trillion $ from poor to the rich. The already wealthy. We shifted the burden of morbidity and mortality to the front face poorer persons as we shifted money away from the poorer persons in society.

No lockdown ever worked, no school closure, no business closure. No Malone Sahin Bancel Weissman et al. vaccine ever worked. It was ineffective, not needed, and harmful. Nothing worked and had we done NOTHING, most people would no have died. We killed the vast majority by our medical response of isolation, deadly drugs, dehydration, denial of antibiotics, DNR orders, sedatives like propofol, ketamines, midazolam etc., Remdesivir, and ventilator that killed. This is the legacy of COVID that it was a pure lie and that nothing done worked.

We need proper tribunals, proper courts, proper legal justice, juries, judges, to help us understand what happened. And give us proper legal good governance justice.

It is time POTUS Trump stood up and said the truth, which is that the OWS was a failure and harmed and that the Malone Weissman et al. gene vaccine failed and harmed. It is time.