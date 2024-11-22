Nothing about COVID fraud, the man-made over-cycled PCR manufactured lie of asymptomatic transmission was real; no OWS lockdown worked, no Malone et al. mRNA vaccine worked! All killed! It is not just
about Trump & RFK Jr. removing Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccines from market, no, it is beyond that, for there MUST be justice, accountability, punishment for what was done to the American people!
Entered the 5th year of 2 of the most catastrophic frauds and lies and hoaxes ever on people, on us, while dark evil people made money, enriched, took our liberty, freedoms, and moved 5 trillion $ from poor to the rich. The already wealthy. We shifted the burden of morbidity and mortality to the front face poorer persons as we shifted money away from the poorer persons in society.
No lockdown ever worked, no school closure, no business closure. No Malone Sahin Bancel Weissman et al. vaccine ever worked. It was ineffective, not needed, and harmful. Nothing worked and had we done NOTHING, most people would no have died. We killed the vast majority by our medical response of isolation, deadly drugs, dehydration, denial of antibiotics, DNR orders, sedatives like propofol, ketamines, midazolam etc., Remdesivir, and ventilator that killed. This is the legacy of COVID that it was a pure lie and that nothing done worked.
We need proper tribunals, proper courts, proper legal justice, juries, judges, to help us understand what happened. And give us proper legal good governance justice.
It is time POTUS Trump stood up and said the truth, which is that the OWS was a failure and harmed and that the Malone Weissman et al. gene vaccine failed and harmed. It is time.
Isn't it grand that the FDA and CDC have a new vaccine coming for the next plandemic. Isn't it amazing how they always seem to know what gain-of-function disease will plague us next. We've got nothing worry about. This time, they say, the mRNA and lipid nanoparticles will not do any harm. All you have to do is trust them again. You betcha!
Why on earth is Trump having anything to do with "Dr" Oz, he's a shill for Big Pharma and the bioweapons.