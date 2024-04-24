Nothing is over! It is NOT over! You can't just turn it off! From Operation Northwoods (DoD efforts in 1962 to remote control crash civilian planes into US buildings to attack Fidel), to Viet Nam, to
911 with lies & fake Bin Laden & the fact that he was NOT killed as we were shown and told, and up to COVID; yes, it is indeed the very same OPERATION; same Op; we are being PLAYED with deadly results
You think COVID is over? Not the fake pandemic etc. but the OPERATION? You think? That the Op is done? No, it is far from over, there is still too much power to grab and free money to beg for and dark actions to implement…the Op is still unfolding with more iterations and stages….
you think Bin Laden was real? No, the only thing real are/were IMO the poor souls who came down in those buildings and our soldiers who died for a lie and the thousands of innocent Middle Eastern people killed for a Bush neocon lie…
it is as real as Congressional House Speaker Mike JohnsonLESS…as real as his honesty and benevolence to America…that is how real it is…that two-timing liar…sellout…it is as real as those Trannies, those hard back men with penises who say they are women…who get to enter your kids bathrooms, like Lia Thomas, leering at them, hoping for a few seconds to touch them and likely rape them, those men with testicles…its as real as that, those tranny men with penises who tell you today they are a woman, telling you given time alone with women in bathrooms and wherever, that they will NOT rape them…its thats real…it is as real as telling you that they are NOT really pedophiles and would be rapists…that real. its as real as men who commit crimes, convincing judges they are women, to sentence them to women prisons, and they telling the judge I am a woman, why would those women be at risk of rape of pregnancy from…that real…
See my substack:
You think it's over? "No, you can't just turn it off!" "It ain't over"! You think Global COVID Summit (Global Crisis Summit) money whores will let it be over? You think the donor money whores, the (substack.com)
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Nothing is finished until the entire deep state is finished. They know it. It all depends on the people not quitting, and not giving up on draining the swamp. All of it. Pull up the roots.
The globalist traitors who have stolen our country from us must be rooted out completely.
Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-N.J.), who represented New Jersey in the House for more than a decade, has died suddenly after 2 weeks in a coma. If it's of any comfort, he was fully vaxxed and boosted. He got his first jab immediately it became available and worked tirelessly to get as many people vaccinated as possible. Doctors are baffled as to why he died suddenly. He'll still be voting for Biden in November.