They are transitioning to full mRNA vaccines, all vaccines will be replaced with this ‘new and improved’ deadly mRNA-LNP disaster and there is not a damn thing you can do about it. Hang them all high, I say!

You think COVID is over? Not the fake pandemic etc. but the OPERATION? You think? That the Op is done? No, it is far from over…the Op is still unfolding with more iterations and stages….

you think Bin Laden was real? No, the only thing real are/were IMO the poor souls who came down in those buildings and our soldiers who died for a lie and the thousands of innocent Middle Eastern people killed for a Bush neocon lie…

See my substack:

You think it's over? "No, you can't just turn it off!" "It ain't over"! You think Global COVID Summit (Global Crisis Summit) money whores will let it be over? You think the donor money whores, the (substack.com)