Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
37m

Look, President Trump, although a lot better looking than she is (better than a '7') and a lot more intelligent (IQ> 100), and despite not praying to the Blessed Virgin or virtue signalling like she does, has a Narcissistic Personality Disorder like my ex, a whack job, whom many of you know.

That's not my opinion, by the way. It's a scientific research fact.

Just as a criminal profiler doesn't need to interview a suspect to diagnose, signs and overt behaviors can be matched to objective criteria.

Notwithstanding all of this, he is the best person to lead the USA.

He's smart, very smart. After all, it's a matter of public record that he's had 4 mRNA shots. 🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture