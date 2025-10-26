You think COVID is over? Not the fake pandemic etc. but the OPERATION? You think? That the Op is done? No, it is far from over, there is still too much power to grab and free money to beg for and dark actions to implement…the Op is still unfolding with more iterations and stages….

you think Bin Laden was real? No, the only thing real are/were IMO the poor souls who came down in those buildings and our soldiers who died for a lie and the thousands of innocent Middle Eastern people killed for a Bush neocon lie…

it is as real as Congressional House Speaker Mike JohnsonLESS…as real as his honesty and benevolence to America…that is how real it is…that two-timing liar…sellout…it is as real as those Trannies, those hard back men with penises who say they are women…who get to enter your kids bathrooms, like Lia Thomas, leering at them, hoping for a few seconds to touch them and likely rape them, those men with testicles…its as real as that, those tranny men with penises who tell you today they are a woman, telling you given time alone with women in bathrooms and wherever, that they will NOT rape them…its thats real…it is as real as telling you that they are NOT really pedophiles and would be rapists…that real. its as real as men who commit crimes, convincing judges they are women, to sentence them to women prisons, and they telling the judge I am a woman, why would those women be at risk of rape of pregnancy from…that real…

