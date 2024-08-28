You think COVID is over? Not the fake pandemic etc. but the OPERATION? You think? That the Op is done? No, it is far from being over, they will not let it be over! More power, money, control to accrue! There is still too much power to grab and free money to beg for and dark actions to implement…the Op is still unfolding before your eyes e.g. H5N1, H5N8, monkey-pox (MPOX) with more iterations and stages….

Was H1N1 (2009) under Obama a dry run beta test (as

Obama shut it all down), SARS-1 (2003), COVID (SARS-2, 2020), MERS (2012), now H5N1, H5N2, H5N8 avian bird flu; is it all part of ONE large OPERATION to subvert America? fake PCR-created pandemics?

These malfeasants, these evil beasts, these bastards, they gots money to make, they gots populations to cull, to depopulate with their binary/tertiary bioweapon, the Malone, Weissman, Bourla, Sahin et al. mRNA technology underpinning mRNA COVID gene injection; they have people to kill, they just got started!

You just don’t turn it off!!! You can’t!

You think Bin Laden was real? No, the only thing real are/were IMO the 3000 poor souls who came down in those buildings (police, firefighters) and our soldiers who died for a lie and the thousands of innocent Middle Eastern people killed for a Bush neocon lie…Rumsfeld, Wolfowitz, Cheney, Powell, Rice etc.

it is as real as Congressional House Speaker Mike JohnsonLESS…as real as his honesty and benevolence to America…that sellout! that is how real it is…that two-timing liar…sellout…it is as real as those Trannies, those hard back men with penises who say they are women…who get to enter your kids bathrooms, like Lia Thomas, leering at them, hoping for a few seconds to touch them and likely rape them, those men with testicles…it’s as real as that, those tranny men with penises who tell you today they are a woman, like Bruce Jenner…that type…telling you given time alone with women in bathrooms and wherever, that they will NOT rape them…its that real…it is as real as telling you that they are NOT really pedophiles and would be rapists…that real. it’s as real as men who commit crimes, convincing judges they are women, to sentence them to women prisons, and they telling the judge I am a woman, why would those women be at risk of rape of pregnancy from…that real…

