“It’s over Johnny, it’s over! Nothing is over, nothing, you don’t just turn it off”!

These malfeasants, these evil beasts, these bastards, they got money to make, they got populations to cull, they got more power to gain, to depopulate with their binary/tertiary bioweapon, the Malone, Weissman, Bourla, Sahin et al. mRNA technology underpinning mRNA COVID gene injection; they have people to kill, they just got started!

You just don’t turn it off!!! You can’t!

The mRNA remake of society, the transformation of the globe, the culling of the weak so that the elite entitled rich people can overlord and rule over you/us…only they are entitled to live…not us! Not you!

They decided that…Malone Bourla Bancel Azar et al. seemed to have decided that too…

It ain’t over, they are coming again with lockdowns and masks and more of the deadly Malone, Weissman, Bourla, Sahin et al. mRNA technology underpinning mRNA COVID gene injection, some version of it, see how they poked you on the fraud PCR intended H5N1 bird flu? they are coming! They will kill you again with ineffective deadly OWS type lockdowns and the denial of treatments when they close hospitals again but only care for their coming fake fraud disease X, will kill you and children again with lockdowns, school closures etc., business closures, they will kill you more with the mRNA type vaccines, they will and they will kill our parents and grand-parents with the devastating and catastrophic medical management, the deadly hospitals protocols like isolation, dehydration, sedation with midazolam, propofol etc., with Remdesivir, and then deadly tools like the ventilator. They will. It’s set already.

Question is: will you let them?

IMO, it ain’t over till it’s over!

As I have said, you drag these beasts, the entire 43 Horsemen into courts for proper judges and juries to deal with them and pronounce judgement, either way, innocent or guilty, we accept and we move on. If they did however cost lives as per judges ruling and if judges say death penalty then we hang them via the legal system. We have no mercy as they had none for our parents, granny etc. They suffered granny!

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.