NOTHING IS OVER! NOTHING! It is the same 'black OP'; Operation Northwoods to today, COVID, 911; all a lie; all to subvert people, to take power.; to dominate, to depopulate, to harm, to gain riches
even before Northwoods. The pretext to enter Vietnam was a lie, Gulf of Tonkin incident, was a massive lie...see how many American soldiers for a lie? who do we go after?
do we get accountability? For COVID? mRNA vaccine? For the Epstein pedophile cover up? How?
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EXACTEMENT MON CHER!
Right now everything is going just fine so sit back and watch the Movie. Not is all it appears. Pres. Trump does not go by looks he goes by end results and I see everything falling into place as best it can at the moment but end results is what really counts. Mission accomplished soon, as this is a total military operation. 77 Militaries working together under Pres. Trump's control and direction.