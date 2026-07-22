Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Milton Farrow's avatar
Milton Farrow
4m

EXACTEMENT MON CHER!

Reply
Share
Ken Titus's avatar
Ken Titus
29m

Right now everything is going just fine so sit back and watch the Movie. Not is all it appears. Pres. Trump does not go by looks he goes by end results and I see everything falling into place as best it can at the moment but end results is what really counts. Mission accomplished soon, as this is a total military operation. 77 Militaries working together under Pres. Trump's control and direction.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture