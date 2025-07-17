Notice I talk it as it is, I do not pretend for 'a job'; & I say DO NOT come here & say Trump is on the Epstein list or videos unless you have proof, do not smear the POTUS; but substack authors want
MAGA jobs so WASH all day long; it's clear & reprehensible, lathering the POTUS all day long JUST for jobs like the ones in health agencies who got jobs yet sell us out NOW! more mRNA! do NOT smear 47
I say stop smearing POTUS Trump. Or trying to with your TDS.
Now Musk tweets a drawing of a GIANT penis? What is going on? Are all those linked to government deranged?
not here but come here to speak truth and open and do not threaten or insult.
Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is ready to reveal 'truth' of the pedophile client list, say insiders. So, why are Republicans blocking her?
‘Ghislaine Maxwell is willing to speak in front of Congress about The Epstein Files, sources tell Daily Mail.
Maxwell, 63, is the only person behind bars - serving 20 years on child sex trafficking charges - despite the fact that pedophile Jeffrey Epstein allegedly controlled a web of underage girls.
Additionally, Epstein's victims alleged they were passed around as sex toys to his wealthy friends and billionaire business associates who regularly visited his homes including his private island, Little Saint James.’
I will not name my substack friends yet who are notorious ball cuppers, on a daily basis cough cough Alex cough cough, to get an interview or job. And some others. I like them, we have broken break, but these people are sell-out weak pusillanimous money whorish people. No spine or integrity. Will sell their mothers for $2.
I do not think, do not believe Trump is linked nefariously to Epstein, or played with or ran with any under-aged girls. I do think many around him then and even now…do! They do crooked things. I think he is clean!
Was a player, but clean!
'President Trump was photographed with Epstein several times and they ran in the same circles but Trump was one of the first to break all contact with Epstein because they fell out over a business deal and Epstein's treatment of women,' so I ask you be careful how you impugn Trump. He broke with Epstein when he knew the filth and criminality. We were told.
'There are no big shocks about President Trump in the Epstein Files. But there are a lot of powerful men involved and a lot of money and it will come down to following the money.’
Do NOT smear POTUS Trump, I ask you to be careful, balanced, nuanced, he is POTUS, and he is no Jesus or savior or not perfect like all of us are weak fallen people, seeking gracious mercy from God, but do not disparage him this way unless you have proof and the like. These are very serious aspersions to make. No doubt Pom Pom Pam is to go.
I never said he is perfect, but I do not think he is involved and there is no fire to that smoke…I challenge POTUS Trump and call him out on the failed COVID PCR created fraud and the deadly OWS lockdowns, school closures, the deadly Malone Bourla Wiles Bancel Sahin Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA transfection injection. All due to him, brought under him that he was deceived with and he fell for it all. He was misled. He needs to go back now and punish them all. That they are continuing. Still. Criminally, I think. I say he has failed. POTUS Trump is failing to get us accountability. Justice. To reverse LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP ACT, to set up victim compensation for deadly lockdowns, to end the 1986 Child injury vaccine act etc.
I said RFK Jr. has also failed (with the posers and clowns heading those agencies) in doing what was needed 6 months now. I still however support Trump and want him to succeed. I think he can do great things and wish him well. Rushmore bound if he comes good on COVID and Malone mRNA vaccines. I want RFK Jr. to succeed but he is failing. I like him, support him. I even like and support some in CDC and FDA, know them but most are corrupted politicized inept technocrats. But inside some who do love USA and the well-being of people.
But this lady in photo best get some Kevlar or get security IN PRISON. Or if she comes out.
‘The scandal - and alleged 'cover up' - has prompted a rebellion amongst President Trump's loyal MAGA base. Some even believe Attorney General Pam Bondi should be fired after promising to release all files relating to Epstein and his high-profile male friends only to apparently renege on that promise.’
Justice and FBI have made a mess of this for it is clear they are covering up NOT for Trump, as I said I have no proof nor will tolerate people saying he is a pedo or the like, no no no, photos together does not make one a pedo etc…yet we do know some can.
Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is ready to reveal 'truth' of the pedophile client list, say insiders. So, why are Republicans blocking her? | Daily Mail Online
Tesla’s Musk tweets giant penis-shaped Robotaxi expansion that illustrates how unserious the business is
The way he’s handling it, the democrats will be back in office. What could be so terrible that he will give power back to the liberals?
https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/trump-and-the-gop-just-committed
I find it fascinating that everyone requires a "smoking gun" with respect to the Epstein. Where in any civil or criminal case law statute (or common law for that matter) is the legal burden to prove a "smoking gun"? Spoiler alert. There is no such thing, for many reasons.
The legal burdens for civil and criminal acts is "preponderance of evidence" and "beyond a reasonable doubt", respectively. It is worth your time to do a deep dive into why that is the legal standard for each. It is NOT arbitrary.
Back to Epstein: The issue isn't the fight over list or no list, it is evidence. There is ALOT of evidence. It is NOT destroyed or "lost". Do not forget that a lot of it is being shielded via judicial bench orders.
Does that evidence beyond a reasonable doubt implicate those who were associated with Epstein, irrespective if they were on a list on not? My "belief" at this point based on what is known in the public arena is absolutely yes.
Is there enough reasonable doubt or preponderance of evidence in the public arena at this point to indicate an intel black mail operation involving both USA and Israel alphabet agencies? Absolutely.
So now were are back to where we started. Evidence. Name me one occurrence in which the Federal Government has released all evidence unredacted for public review. Better yet, tell me how We the People can audit such evidence release ensure all the info is actually released?
What national security interest exist with the Epstein files. Go read about what can and cant be redacted by the Feds and what (codified) reasons are used to justify the redactions. It will piss you off some of the bullshit reasons used to redact info (e.g. "embarrass the govt")
If Epstein was the sole proprietor of all things child trafficking for the purpose of blackmailing VIPs, then his death should remove such black mail capability that exists over the blackmailee, correct? The Feds should then work with those black mailed to clear their names, right (aka if Senator Joe Doe did not sexually interact with the minor "they" were going to kill his family and family dog).
Problem is that the preponderance of evidence shows beyond a reasonable doubt that our Govt, Israel and other intel agencies were involved. Pam can shove the list. Show me the evidence.