Franklin O'Kanu
The way he’s handling it, the democrats will be back in office. What could be so terrible that he will give power back to the liberals?

Primum non nocere
I find it fascinating that everyone requires a "smoking gun" with respect to the Epstein. Where in any civil or criminal case law statute (or common law for that matter) is the legal burden to prove a "smoking gun"? Spoiler alert. There is no such thing, for many reasons.

The legal burdens for civil and criminal acts is "preponderance of evidence" and "beyond a reasonable doubt", respectively. It is worth your time to do a deep dive into why that is the legal standard for each. It is NOT arbitrary.

Back to Epstein: The issue isn't the fight over list or no list, it is evidence. There is ALOT of evidence. It is NOT destroyed or "lost". Do not forget that a lot of it is being shielded via judicial bench orders.

Does that evidence beyond a reasonable doubt implicate those who were associated with Epstein, irrespective if they were on a list on not? My "belief" at this point based on what is known in the public arena is absolutely yes.

Is there enough reasonable doubt or preponderance of evidence in the public arena at this point to indicate an intel black mail operation involving both USA and Israel alphabet agencies? Absolutely.

So now were are back to where we started. Evidence. Name me one occurrence in which the Federal Government has released all evidence unredacted for public review. Better yet, tell me how We the People can audit such evidence release ensure all the info is actually released?

What national security interest exist with the Epstein files. Go read about what can and cant be redacted by the Feds and what (codified) reasons are used to justify the redactions. It will piss you off some of the bullshit reasons used to redact info (e.g. "embarrass the govt")

If Epstein was the sole proprietor of all things child trafficking for the purpose of blackmailing VIPs, then his death should remove such black mail capability that exists over the blackmailee, correct? The Feds should then work with those black mailed to clear their names, right (aka if Senator Joe Doe did not sexually interact with the minor "they" were going to kill his family and family dog).

Problem is that the preponderance of evidence shows beyond a reasonable doubt that our Govt, Israel and other intel agencies were involved. Pam can shove the list. Show me the evidence.

