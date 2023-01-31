Novak has shown real class and conviction and if US government will not let him come play in the US Open, then go to the Southern border and walk in with the illegals of which many are rapists and murderers and crooks, many great sweet people but many are murderers (and they are bringing in Fentanyl from Wuhan China that kills Americans; seems the Biden administration has no issue with this given the word that many high up connected elites are behind the drug financing and allowing safe passage into the US homeland, ssshhhhh, don’t spread that around), so Novak, just walk in with them with your rackets and jump on one of the buses and head to New York and go play. Case closed.

One king today, one is a xxxx today, of the worst order.

This beast Gates had the nerve to attend the game? Need to verify so, what an inept loser.

https://www.theblaze.com/news/mcenroe-defends-djokovic-fowler-responds?utm_source=theblaze-7DayTrendingTest&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Afternoon%20Auto%20Trending%207%20Day%20Engaged%202023-01-30&utm_term=ACTIVE%20LIST%20-%207%20Day%20Engagement