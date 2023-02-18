and go play and win too, no doubt you are the greatest to have played the game and you are the boss flipping them all the bird with your natural immunity, a real warrior and we admire you; don’t fold, don’t ask for shit from them, wait, you will break all records…so just stroll in and you can even buy a house, a car, start your kids in school, all for free, and get free housing, food stamps, welfare, you can get it all, just do not bring any of that Wuhan Fentanyl with you that Biden and his government is allowing daily that kills Americans…don’t please! other than that, welcome!

SOURCE:

https://www.express.co.uk/sport/tennis/1733816/Novak-Djokovic-Indian-Wells-US-government-tennis-news-Covid