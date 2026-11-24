spy & pedophile scandal linked Lutnick, Bessent, Mr. ice bath shirtless yet specious & clueless RFK Jr., re-fire Noem and her lover Mr. kickback under the table payoff man Corey…start here Mr. President! May you have a clear mind and I have hope in you to do the right things and right the disastrous wrongs of the first 2 years of term 2 of your Presidency…please pull the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna RFK Jr. Sahin et al. mRNA from US market as it has no purpose and only harms!