spy & pedophile scandal linked Lutnick, Bessent, Mr. ice bath shirtless yet specious & clueless RFK Jr., re-fire Noem and her lover Mr. kickback under the table payoff man Corey…start here Mr. President! May you have a clear mind and I have hope in you to do the right things and right the disastrous wrongs of the first 2 years of term 2 of your Presidency…please pull the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna RFK Jr. Sahin et al. mRNA from US market as it has no purpose and only harms!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Casus belli, the case for Iran war has never been made by Trump et al. and let us see what the Democrats will do or if they were just blowing smoke out of their corrupt assess too...I have hope this war is sanctioned and drunk Hegseth is brought up on military Hague type charges for the 170 kids Minab Iran he killed...
So, "Trump's approval rating is down to 29%". The only surprising thing is that it's still in double digits!
Look, let me be honest and blunt here. If you or I had done the things that Trump has done, forget about "approval rating", we'd be in prison for life + 100 years!
It is *ONLY* because our once-great country has plummeted into a lawless criminal enterprise that creatures like Trump, Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden, Hegseth, Fauci, Birx, Huang, and thousands upon thousands of other "made men" in government and private corporations are free. 'Nuff said.