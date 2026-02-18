Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dr. Paul Alexander
4h

if the news bad on domestic front like Epstein type news, they trot out HHS or FDA with breaking announcement...track what I just wrote now...see if it does not correlate

Dr. Paul Alexander
4h

I want Trump to fire the clowns at the health agencies and put the right people....Trump did not approve of many of these people. he now needs to get a handle on this.

