et al. have ONE job, to keep and expand mRNA vaccine, deadly as it was and is, safety is NOT the issue, effectiveness is NOT the issue, MONEY $$ is...

my view, we need people to go under oath, we need courts, we need judges, we need juries to examine all of these decisions, and if people are causing deaths, wrongfully, recklessly, then let courts decide, let juries decide and we abide and many of the Horseman list, if judges say hang them, we then hang them high!

do you not feel like a 2 dollar $ whore today, used and abused, reading that FDA will after all, as was ALWAYS going to happen, take the application? yes, I do, so do like me, take a long bath to wash the stench and filth of these people off of you…this is like the Moderna Spikevax mRNA vaccine for 6 month olds, we were told RFK Jr. was on a short vacation so that is why it went forward, without him knowing, ok, assume our heads are up ours assess, how come many months since he returned, Spikevax is still approved for 6 month olds etc.

Moderna COVID vaccine gets FDA green light for kids 6 months to 11 years

see that shit, they have you so giddy, you do not know where your ass ends and your elbow begins…just bullshit…so ask RFK Jr., since he came back from vacating, how come he has not rescinded this deadly vaccine? he said he did not know, he was on vacation and they end-runed him…ok, so why have you not retracted it? you are the boss, no?

see the game? HHS and FDA etc. now have its own media etc., playing us daily…

so big news flash the other day saying FDA rejected even reviewing the application for the mRNA flu shot, but for FDA to do that it would have to now pull all the present mRNA vaccines it still allows on the US market, so I knew this, and I wrote it’s a game, a fraud & presto, after you went celebrating oh my God, seems RFK Jr and Makary really are safeguarding us, only to get it up the ass today where FDA is going to review it and WILL, note my words, WILL approve it...it’s all a game folks, a game to bullshit us daily and now the government is using HHS and FDA to play games with you, your mind. I wager you or anyone, that mRNA vaccine as it stands today, will be on US market November 2028, will be expanded and be replacing most if not all vaccines…

that’s the plan from the inside, you just cannot accept it yet that the HHS and FDA and NIH are part of the ominous enemy of the people...we thought in this administration we would finally get a fix and change but once The Outlaw Josie Wales was hired I knew it was a giant fuck with no lubricant. and they are laughing at us daily! The moment RFK Jr. gave Malone a job on ACIP I knew this was just a con game. quid pro quo back and forth. political games using HHS and FDA and those placed there were placed there them knowing what their roles was going to be. what do you think they spoke about at the famous dinner with Bourla and Wiles and RFK Jr. et al.? the menu? it wea about how to fuck us the people without us knowing the extent…and to maintain mRNA vaccine.

Sadly, I am beginning to realize that POTUS Trump cannot be that stupid and so he actually is being kept out of the minutia etc., I cannot think he is part of any of this subversiveness on the USS population…he cannot be. I think if he knew he would put a stop to all of this. What do you think? Do you think POTUS Trump knows the mRNA vaccine is deadly or somehow has no clue about this? I truly want your opinion.

Keep your eye on the target, do not let them avert your gaze…target is above…all linked to that man…in the middle of the pre-pubescent braces little girls…

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

RESOLVX HEALTH

Also:

As to TWC.health, please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com