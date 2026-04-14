Trump’s naval blockade crumbles after Iran-linked vessels breach barricade: report

accept it! we have lost! Israel and USA have lost…to Iran…you dropped many more bombs and busted up buildings and killed people, but we lost…we won battles and lost the war!

we should have never bombed Iran, you were deceived by the drunkard Hegseth, fire him now! as bad as the regime is and was…Iran’s and brutal, and the Iranians had to settle it’s own regime issues, not us, this will go down as the greatest foreign policy blunder clusterfuck in history and little people like me told you NOT to do this…there is a reason…we are not the sycophant prostrated bobble-head ‘yes men’ high-crime bandit thieves leaches you have around you in your cabinet and government, we want the best for you, we love you Trump, and our nation USA and troops and future and all innocent peoples.

Time to wrap this up now!