Now that Labcorp has ramped up FAKE fraud H5N1 test, "Labcorp Launches H5 Bird Flu Test in the U.S., Available for Order through Physicians"; will we see on cue, use of PCR to say you are positive?
We can sit back and predict each step these malfeasants are employing to create a fraud fake H5N1 avian bird flu pandemic out of nothing? It is out of NOTHING just like what they did Trump with COVID
We are literally using PCR process now to create pandemics on demand…PCR is not a diagnostic test you idiots, it is a DNA amplification PROCESS…
I do not get it, if CDC rejected PCR and stopped it for COVID in 2021, after the failure of it, how come Labcorp will use it for H5N1? And then what? Use of Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA transfection gene injection to tell you that you are positive for H5N1?
This is so predictable and insane!
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
There will still be a bunch of idiots falling for the lies again. I still see people at my grocery store sitting in the pharmacy area waiting for the JAB. Stupid is as stupid does!
RT-PCR testing created the fraudulent COVID19 pandemic. In reality, there was no pandemic just a pandemic of PCR testing. Soon they are going to tell you that people can have Bird Flu but be asymptomatic.
The same people will get rich - vaccine manufacturers, the companies that make the PCR equipment, the companies that manufacture the RT-PCR reagents, the plastics companies that manufacture the reaction tubes and pipette tips, and more.
Let's pray that Pres. Trump will put a road block against the replay of the COVID emergency. Secretary of the HHS RFK jr will nip this in the bud!