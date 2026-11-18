we want all gang of 8 in the room to know all of you…

know…arrange the ‘fucking meeting, put the questions on the table’…I like how she says it…

you?

Hakeem is now in a position of power. Let’s go Hakeem, all the best, May the Lord cover you. I am one to question you and drag you so no games brother. You just said we will hold the crooks accountable. You sit atop a diverse congress, most diverse in history. so over to you Hakeem. I will start with trust in you. Lets go. Fight for all of us. America is NOT MAGA, it is not Palm Beach or Long Beach. We need real change and to allow everyone in USA to have a chance Hakeem so over to you. You are Speaker for all of USA, not Democrats, but Republicans too. We have a nation to fix. Last 2 years were a disaster. I could support Trump yet say last 2 years was pure disaster, grifting, madness.

We have serious cost of living concerns across USA, affordability. Corruption is a serious concern Hakeem.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

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sr7283@gmail.com

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Dr. Paul Alexander

150 South 8th Street, unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092